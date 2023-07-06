NATO summit looms, but Sweden can’t join yet





For months, NATO leaders had hoped that when they meet for their annual summit next week, they might take the opportunity to welcome Sweden as a new member of the alliance. Now that outcome looks nearly impossible, as Hungary’s blockage and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s continued objections have protracted the process, raising questions about when Sweden might join and what kind of breakthrough would be needed. All 31 member states must agree to admit new members, and the split over Sweden risks hampering the alliances’ ability to project a united front against Russian President Vladimir V. Putin as his forces seek to repel a counter- Ukrainian offensive. NATO officials say the hope is to get all alliance leaders to agree at the two-day summit due to start in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday to allow Sweden to join. Then, it is believed, Mr Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban can push through their respective parliaments for approval.

To that end, Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, will meet senior foreign, defense and intelligence officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland in Brussels on Thursday, with the aim of convincing the Turks that the Sweden, like Finland, did enough to overcome Turkish objections. On Tuesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters that he was in contact with his Turkish counterpart and that if the Turkish position changed, Hungary would not obstruct the process.

That leaves the ball in Mr. Erdogans’ court, and if next week’s summit ends without a deal, it’s unclear what would break the deadlock, or when. NATO officials fear that Sweden’s membership could then last for many months, a symbolic victory for Mr Putin and a loss for the alliance. At the same time, Mr. Stoltenberg claimed in an interview that Sweden was already involved in all NATO meetings and in defense planning and military exercises. But Sweden would remain outside NATO’s commitment to collective defence, a central objective of the alliance.

If there is no deal in Vilnius, then we have a crisis in NATO, period, said Marc Pierini, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and former European Union ambassador to Turkey. On Wednesday in Washington, President Biden met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to reiterate US support for Sweden joining the alliance. Mr Biden said he was looking forward to that day, but admitted the decision lay in Mr Erdogan’s hands. I want to reiterate that the United States fully, fully, fully supports Swedish membership in NATO, Mr. Biden said. The bottom line is simple: Sweden will strengthen our alliance. In the 14 months since Sweden applied to join the alliance, the question of its rise has become ensnared in a complex web of issues, including international arms agreements and competing conceptions of terrorism and freedom of expression.

Turkey has accused Sweden of providing a free operating environment for Turkish dissidents that Turkey considers terrorists. These include members of a religious movement that Turkey has accused of trying to overthrow Mr Erdogan in 2016 and supporters of a Kurdish militant organization that has waged a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state.

Sweden has sought to meet Turkish demands by amending its constitution and toughening its anti-terrorism laws, which did not come into effect until June 1. She also agreed to extradite a small number of people wanted by the Turks. Last month, Sweden’s Supreme Court ruled that Sweden could extradite a Turk wanted in Turkey for drug-related offences. The man, who has not been identified, told the court he was targeted because he supported a pro-Kurdish political party. But Swedish justice blocked at least one other extradition, saying a journalist wanted by Turkey had not committed acts considered crimes in Sweden. If you look at Turkey, of course, the goal is and has been for more than a year to get as many concessions as possible from Sweden before accepting membership, Pierini said. If you look at the Swedish perspective, they are trying to protect their conception of the rule of law.

Mr Stoltenberg and other NATO leaders said Sweden had done enough and should be allowed to join the alliance. Many analysts have also suspected that Mr Erdogan’s tough line on Sweden was aimed at rallying nationalist voters back home ahead of Turkey’s May presidential election, in which Mr Erdogan has won a third term. But Mr Erdogan’s stance has not changed since the election, and he again lashed out at Sweden after a protester publicly burned a Koran during a demonstration in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, last week, accusing Sweden of failing to tackle Islamophobia. The act appeared to be aimed at derailing NATO talks and was carried out outside a grand mosque on one of Islam’s most important holidays.

We have made it clear that it is our red line to resolutely fight terrorist organizations and Islamophobia, Erdogan said after meeting with his cabinet on Monday. The sooner our counterparts accept this reality, the healthier this process will be. The incident frustrated NATO officials, who noted that tackling Islamophobia was not among the issues the parties had agreed to work on to facilitate Sweden’s membership bid. And the Swedes pointed out that the police had tried to ban the demonstration but had been rejected by the courts.

The question is key for Mr Erdogan, who has presented himself to his conservative religious base back home as a global advocate for Islamic causes. When it comes to giving the impression to the domestic public that this is a government that puts its money where it says it does, that’s a consistent attitude, said international relations professor Ahmet Kasim Han. To Beykoz University in Istanbul. It goes very well with the public image of the president himself. Mr Han said potential paths to a breakthrough remained. Sweden could do more to meet Turkey’s demands, he said, or the United States and other NATO members could add sweeteners such as weapons or economic deals to convince the Turks . A thaw in the frosty relationship between Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Biden would also help; the American president did not welcome Mr. Erdogan to the White House, unlike his three predecessors. Turkey either wants to have strong sympathies and actions for its own security concerns or make a big deal with Berlin, Brussels and Washington on issues relating to broader foreign and security policy agendas, Mr. Han. The Biden administration has pushed for NATO expansion. Turkey wants to buy $20 billion worth of F-16 fighter jets and other equipment from the United States, but administration officials have dismissed the idea that Mr. Biden would use this to pressure Mr. Erdogan for NATO expansion.

Still, a breakthrough on Sweden could reduce resistance to the deal in Congress. Mr. Biden mentioned Sweden and the arms deal together when he told reporters last month about his call with Mr. Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election. He still wants to work on something on the F-16s, Mr. Biden said of Mr. Erdogan. I told him we want a deal with Sweden, so let’s do it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/06/world/middleeast/nato-summit-sweden-turkey.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos