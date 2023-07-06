Donald Trump ‘couldn’t have been more wrong’ on election interference: Kirschner





Former President Donald Trump is trying to cash in on a “get out of jail card” by repeatedly claiming the criminal charges against him constitute “election interference”, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said on the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Wednesday that the ex-president ‘couldn’t have been more wrong’ when he claimed his legal woes amounted to a politically motivated effort to jeopardize his presidential campaign. of 2024.

Kirschner argued that Trump’s “repeated and absurd allegation of election interference” was an attempt to thwart “basic law enforcement.” The former president, who faces multiple federal and state felony charges, has denied any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by his political opponents.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on the stump in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the criminal charges he faces constitute “election interference.” But Glenn Kirschner, a former U.S. attorney, countered: “It doesn’t qualify as election interference. It’s called basic law enforcement.” Sean Rayford

“Donald Trump’s claim is that if he is prosecuted and imprisoned for his crimes, that somehow represents election interference,” Kirschner said. “Because, you know, he’s running for office and you can’t interfere… You can’t be more wrong, Donald.”

“Law enforcement can interfere in an election by charging, prosecuting, convicting and imprisoning someone who is running for office when the candidate is a criminal,” he continued. “It can’t be called election interference. It’s called basic law enforcement.”

The legal analyst went on to say Trump couldn’t avoid “regular old justice” although he seems to “think the term ‘election interference’ is like a magic get-out-of-jail card.”

Kirschner also highlighted what he called “dangerous, desperate and incendiary rhetoric” from the former president during his Wednesday podcast.

After reading part of a Newsweek article about Trump recently calling for special counsel Jack Smith to be “put to rest,” Kirschner called the remark a “not-so-veiled call for violence” and ” dog whistle” to Trump supporters.

Kirschner mentioned that on January 6, Defendant Taylor Taranto was arrested last week outside former President Barack Obama’s home with a van containing firearms and ammunition.

Taranto arrived home after re-sharing a Truth Social message from Trump that included Obama’s home address, writing that he “circled” them while sharing the message.

“You know, if you look up ‘community danger’ in the dictionary, you might as well have a picture of Donald Trump,” Kirschner said.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Newsweek “seems very obsessed with Glenn Kirschner” in response to a request for comment.

Cheung then repeated a previously shared statement denouncing Kirschner as “a notorious trafficker of savage conspiracy theories and questionable legal analysis” who “has been shunned by the legal community as a whole.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-couldnt-more-wrong-election-interference-kirschner-1811181 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos