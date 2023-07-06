Britain’s PM ‘in trouble’ a year after Johnson’s downfall

Text size





Twelve months after Boris Johnson announced his resignation, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is courting disaster in the upcoming election test and struggling to deliver on his flagship policy promises.

In January, Sunak sought to draw a line under a long period of chaos under Johnson and his short-lived successor Liz Truss, making five promises to increasingly disgruntled voters.

The main promises were to halve spiraling inflation and stop migrant shipments crossing the English Channel from northern France.

But at just under 10%, inflation remains sticky.

Rising interest rates have, according to the opposition Labor Party, created a “conservative mortgage bomb” for millions of beleaguered homeowners.

And the courts have rejected the Conservative government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

“Those were his two signing pledges. So he’s in trouble,” said Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London and author of a new book on Tory infighting since Brexit.

“The economy seems to be out of its control at the moment. Any solution to the small boat situation also seems a long way off,” he told AFP.

“His options are really limited.”

He has tried to reset the Tory government since Boris Johnson resigned a year ago





Right-wing Tories and Johnson loyalists are growing increasingly reluctant as Sunak’s party, behind by double digits on Labor, runs ever closer to a general election due next year.

A provisional test will take place on July 20 in by-elections for three previously rock-solid Tory constituencies, where Labor and smaller Liberal Democrats are smelling victories.

One of the contests is for the north-west London seat held by Johnson before he resigned as an MP last month to avoid official censure from the House of Commons over the ‘Partygate’ scandal.

Sunak's plan to stop Channel crossings by small boats has been blocked by the courts





A year ago, on July 7, the Downing Street revelations and other scandals culminated in Johnson’s announcement that he was stepping down as prime minister, following a cabinet revolt led by Sunak.

Sunak took over after the 49-day rule of Truss, which managed to bring down the economy and the party’s ratings with it. His approach has been to always work harder and focus more on the details.

It does not work. Among his other promises, hospital waiting lists and the national debt are rising, not falling. And economic growth has stagnated.

Grilled by a committee of senior lawmakers on Tuesday, Sunak denied that his government had been sidetracked.

He has vowed to go all the way to the UK Supreme Court to uphold Rwanda’s controversial pro-migrant policy, pledging to challenge an appeal court reversal “with confidence and vigor”.

But on inflation, which is fueling the worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, the former investment banker admitted: “It’s clearly proving more persistent than expected.”

There's also no good news on inflation, as the cost of living remains stubbornly high.





When asked what percentage chance he put on his goal of halving inflation this year, Sunak replied, “I don’t have one for you. I’m working 100% to get there and we’ll keep going. to do it.

“That’s all I can do is just keep throwing it all in there.”

Johnson, Truss and Sunak all blamed the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Britain’s problems, while denying that any of them were Brexit-related.

Neither Sunak, Johnson nor short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss blame Brexit for Britain's woes





But after 13 years of Tory rule, polls show the excuses are dwindling, with Labor leader Keir Starmer now the preferred prime minister in head-to-head popularity contests against Sunak.

Starmer said the fallout from parliamentary inquiries into Johnson’s misconduct, with his allies turning against Sunak, gave “further evidence of a divided party that is incapable of governing”.

“It’s one of the main causes of the fact that we’re in this economic chaos right now, and families are paying the price,” he said.

Optimistic Tory strategists remember 1992, when a technocratic leader in John Major won an upset election victory over Labor after the high-octane reign of Margaret Thatcher.

For Bale, optimism is all the detail-oriented Sunak can rely on for now with the upcoming by-elections likely to spell bad news.

“The best he can do is batten down the hatches and hope for the best,” he said.

But Sunak himself appears safe at 10 Downing Street until British voters have their say next year.

“The vast majority of Tory MPs think it’s Rishi or bust,” Bale said. “Another leadership race would make them a laughing stock.”

jit/phz/js