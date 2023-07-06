Trump news today: Trump suggests White House cover up cocaine scandal security footage as Don Jr tags big baby





CNN airs tape of Trump appearing to show classified military documents

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump continues to relish the news of the cocaine discovery in the White House, moving from the suggestion that it belonged to his successor Joe Biden and the latter’s son, Hunter Biden, who spoke candidly about his past struggles with drug addiction, to claim that the Biden administration is withholding CCTV footage that could reveal the truth.

Where are the White House SECURITY TAPEs, like the ones I openly and happily gave to the deranged Jack Smith, that will quickly show where the cocaine comes from in the White House??? he asked on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday night.

They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!

Meanwhile, the former president’s own son, Donald Trump Jr, has been branded a big baby by Australian Home Secretary Clare ONeil after canceling a planned speaking tour of the country, citing visa issues. .

Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a bad loser, Ms ONeill wrote in a series of Twitter posts that were later deleted.

Donald Trump Jr received a visa to come to Australia. It has not been cancelled. He’s just a big baby, not very popular.

HighlightsView latest update 1688638518Don Jr scores big baby for canceled Australian tour

Australian Home Secretary Clare ONeil called Donald Trump Jr a big baby on Thursday after the former US president’s son canceled a planned speaking tour.

The young Trump, who had been booked for a three-day tour of Australia which was due to begin in Sydney on Sunday, canceled the trip on Wednesday, with organizers suggesting the reason was visa issues.

It appears America isn’t the only country making it harder for the Trumps, said the group Turning Point Australia, which describes itself as a pro-free markets and limited government nonprofit, in a Facebook post.

But O’Neil, one of the most senior ministers in the centre-left Labor government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said Don Jr had been granted a visa and poor ticket sales were the real reason for which he had canceled his visit.

(AP)

Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a bad loser, she said in a series of Twitter posts that were later deleted.

Donald Trump Jr received a visa to come to Australia. It has not been cancelled. He’s just a big baby, not very popular.

Albanese also denied that Don Jr had not been prevented from entering.

The Donald Trump Jrs visa was processed as normal. Like everyone else, he had the right to come here. Postponing his trip is a big deal for him, he told reporters.

Joe Sommerlad6 July 2023 11:15

1688636718Trump suggests White House cover up cocaine scandal security footage

Here’s the latest from The Desk of Donald, which is now suggesting on Truth Social that the White House may actually be withholding security footage that may reveal the owner of the cocaine discovered near the Oval Office.

They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it! he insinuates, alluding without too much subtlety to a major criminal cover-up based precisely on no evidence.

Joe Sommerlad6 July 2023 10:45

1688631300Hawley tweets fake Founding Father quote

Senator Josh Hawley drew criticism from US government historians and educators over the July 4 holiday after posting a tweet misattributed to Patrick Henry that claimed America was founded as a specifically Christian nation.

Besides the fact that the Constitution explicitly states that America will never have an official state religion, Mr. Hawley’s message falsely attributed a quote from a biography of Henry, one of the founding fathers of the Americas , to the man himself.

John Bowden has the story.

Oliver O’Connell6 July 2023 09:15

1688625900Oath Keepers chief issues warning to Trump

Stewart Rhodes, the disbarred lawyer and founder of the far-right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, believes the strategy used by prosecutors to convict him on rarely used seditious conspiracy charges will be repeated by the special counsel Jack Smith during a future trial of the former president. Donald Trump.

Oliver O’Connell6 July 2023 07:45

1688618700White powder found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

The white, powdery substance that prompted a brief evacuation of the White House over the weekend was confirmed to be cocaine by lab tests, The Independent has learned.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell6 July 2023 05:45

1688613343Trump marks Independence Day by sharing vulgar attack on Biden

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his Independence Day activities early Tuesday by sharing a vulgar meme attacking Joe Biden and the people who voted for him.

Oliver O’Connell6 July 2023 04:15

1688607943Truth Socials merger partner reaches settlement with SEC

Oliver O’Connell6 July 2023 02:45

1688604343Trump released what he said was Obama’s address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there

Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was former President Barack Obama’s home address on the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday as they released new details about the case.

Oliver O’Connell6 July 2023 01:45

1688600743 Exempt ‘Central Park Five’ member wins primary, nearly securing New York council seat

Yusef Salaam, one of Central Park’s five exonerated, won the Democratic primary, virtually securing him a seat on the New York City Council. It’s an unlikely feat for a political novice who was wrongfully accused, convicted and imprisoned as a teenager for the rape and beating of a white jogger in Central Park.

Oliver O’Connell6 July 2023 00:45

1688597143Why aren’t there more women in the 2024 GOP field?

As Republicans continue to jump in the race for the 2024 presidency, one demographic seems particularly absent: women.

More than a dozen candidates are vying for the nomination, including several long shots who announced their candidacies in recent weeks, in what is the most diverse presidential field of all time. However, Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador and governor of South Carolina, is the only woman in the group.

Oliver O’Connell5 July 2023 23:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-truth-social-case-dismissed-b2370329.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos