Ron DeSantis Defends Video Against Trump Over LGBTQ Issues: Completely Fair Game





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday defended a controversial video that attacked former President Donald Trump over LGBTQ rights and was shared by his campaign.

Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in bringing gender ideology into the mainstream, where he had men compete against women in his beauty contests, I think that’s completely fair game , because he now campaigns saying otherwise, DeSantis told conservative commentator Tomi Lahren in an interview for his streaming show Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

These were his first public comments on the video.

“A desperate DeSanctus campaign, with a struggling candidate, in his final throes of relevance,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said when asked to comment on DeSantis’ remarks, one of his rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The video, shared on Twitter by the DeSantis campaigns’ rapid response arm on Friday, attacks Trump from the right and paints him as an advocate for LGBTQ rights. It features a clip of Trump saying he would do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens in a speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention that took place shortly after the mass shooting at Pulse, a nightclub gay in Orlando in the state of DeSantis and shows photos of Trump with Caitlyn Jenner, the prominent trans Olympian turned celebrity.

The second part of the video attempts to portray DeSantis as a more masculine figure, showing headlines of his actions restricting LGBTQ rights, accompanied by upbeat music and photos of muscular men.

Jenner made her disapproval clear in a response to the post on Twitter, writing on Saturday morning: DeSantis hit a new low. But he’s so desperate to do anything to get ahead, that’s the theme of his campaign.

The video drew criticism and mockery from across the political spectrum.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Sunday that he would put aside the weirdness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that pastes images of you between oiled up and shirtless bodybuilders.

Ric Grenell, a former Trump administration official who is gay, described the video as undeniably homophobic on Twitter just hours after the campaign shared it.

The Log Cabin Republicans, an organization of LGBTQ Republicans, criticized DeSantis, writing on Twitter that he had strayed into homophobic territory. He added that DeSantis has alienated swing state and younger voters.

DeSantis has expressed a desire to restrict LGBTQ rights. Last year, he signed a law banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in public school classrooms until third grade, which critics have dubbed the Dont Say Gay Law. In May, he signed another bill banning transgender people from using public restrooms that match their gender identity and banning gender-affirming care for minors.

During his presidency, LGBTQ rights advocates also frequently criticized Trump for some of his policies, including banning transgender people from the military, removing Title IX protections for transgender students, and banning U.S. embassies to fly pride flags during LGBTQ Pride Month.

