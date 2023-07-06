History looms large in Selby. No matter where you are in the North Yorkshire market town, the Abbey is quick to appear.

Dating back to the time of William the Conqueror, it has stood for over 950 years and remains today at the heart of the community as a great reminder of the town’s deep-rooted heritage.

The other constant at least since the Selby and Ainsty constituency was created in 2010 is politics in the form of representation by a Conservative MP.

But that will be tested later this month in one of a series of by-elections that could weigh more heavily on Rishi Sunak. Normally, a victory for the Conservatives who enjoyed a majority of more than 20,000 votes in 2019 should not be a problem. But these are not normal times.

Nigel Adams has announced he is stepping down with immediate effect as MP for Selby and Ainsty, just a day after Boris Johnson quit as MP for Uxbridge ahead of a damning report from MPs which revealed that he had deliberately misled the House of Commons over the Covid lockdown of parties.

A Tory MP from a neighboring seat, who campaigned in Selby, admits his party is suffering from a Boris hangover.

We’re going through a tough time, they said I . The danger is that our voters stay at home. They will certainly not vote for Labour.

And there’s an added danger for the Tories of having their vote split by a rival candidate who, until recently, was one of their own.

Mike Jordan, a North Yorkshire county councilor in the constituency, left the Conservative Party last month, the same day Mr Evans stepped down, although he said it was a coincidence. His decision means the Tories have lost their majority on the council and now, to rub the knife in the wound, Cllr Jordan is standing in the Yorkshire Party by-election.

He said I that he had resigned out of frustration with the government. The National [Conservative] the party is losing its grip on things, he said

It has no control over immigration and has no control over taxes. I don’t think he has control over anything. It certainly failed to level for the North, it just leveled for the North.

Cllr Jordan has previously switched allegiance, having opposed Mr Adams in 2019 for the Yorkshire Party before joining the Conservatives. We [The Yorkshire Party] were never going to win because when I went knocking they weren’t voting for Nigel or Boris, they were voting for Brexit, he says.

I thought Boris was a charismatic good prime minister who galvanized the country and no one has since, he says. Many people see Boris as a great guy, but the real mood at the moment is that they are fed up with the main parties.

This by-election will make no difference as to who controls the country. If you want to send a message to the main parties in London, don’t vote for Labor or the Conservatives.

Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party, and Keir Mather, Labor candidate for Selby (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA)

Labor hopes its young candidate, Keir Mather, 25, can persuade people otherwise. But overcoming that majority of 20,000 would be quite the feat and the left vote could also be split. I think the Greens could do very well, which helps us, says the neighboring Tory.

Arnold Warneken, the Green Party candidate who also held the seat in 2019, echoed the same mood. People here are disenchanted with politics, he says. We need to start thinking about collaboration and compromise.

He blames Boris Johnson: he has taken British politics to a level never seen before. There is no honor and there is no trust, and we are all stained with the same brush when we meet people on the doorstep.

When I was first elected councilor in 1991, sometimes someone would say to me: you are all the same. Now you get it all the time no matter which party you belong to.

And there’s evidence of a Boris hangover among the locals I canvassed at Selby. Michael Rogers, who runs Revolution Records on Finkle Street, describes the former Prime Minister as an enthusiastic figure, but adds: I don’t think he followed the rules.

He accepted Brexit and put the policies in place quite quickly. But as a long-term leader? No, I don’t think he was good for the country.

But there are also more positive signs for conservatives. I was on the doorstep last Thursday and the reception was pretty good, says the MP. What’s more, the party now has a candidate: Claire Holmes, a barrister and councilor for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, is standing for the vacant seat after former Tory candidate Michael Naughton withdrew his candidacy following a family emergency.

Another Tory MP who campaigned in Selby and Ainsty describes it as a classic North Yorkshire seat. Immigration does not come to the door and the main issues are flood defences, the cost of living and the green belt, they said.

Down the road from Selby in the village of Brayton, butcher John Dawson says customers are more concerned about the cost of living crisis than who will win the by-election.

People don’t really talk about politics when they walk into the store, he says. I think the most important thing for most people is the rise in interest rates and the impact on mortgages and loans which have gone up as a result. I know I am.

But others are less pessimistic. Craig Barton, who runs Cray Bakes, just outside Selby, with business partner Matt Stead, sees the by-election as a chance for a fresh start.

I think the sentiment hasn’t changed much in the past 13 years and people are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to have someone new defend the region, he says.

People are struggling by the minute, interest rates are rising and fuel prices are rising. People work hard for their money and they just want to see their local MPs trying to make things better for them.