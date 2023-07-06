Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Chhattisgarh on July 7 Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Corridor





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Chhattisgarh on July 7 to lay the foundation stone for three national road projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor, as reported by ANI news agency. A key element in the development of these national road projects is a 2.8 km long 6 lane tunnel with 27 animal crossings and 17 monkey canopies provided for the unrestricted movement of wildlife in the sanctuary area of the wildlife of Udanti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chhattisgarh on July 7. It will lay the foundation stone for three trunk road projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor. A key element in the development of these national road projects is a… pic.twitter.com/RKjpahrGCc — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023 Prime Minister Modi will also flag two Vande Bharat Express trains from Gorakhpur on Friday during his two-day four-state visit. As per the schedule, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on July 7 and signal two Vande Bharat Express trains – Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express. Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will connect Baba Gorakhnath town with Lord Ram town, Ayodhya and Nawabs town, Lucknow. Also, tourist places like Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar Sant Kabir Nagar, a city of the 15th century mystical poet “Kabir”, will benefit from better connectivity. Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity between Rajputana and Ahmedabad, a city of Mahatma Gandhi. The train will connect the towns of Pali, Abu Road, Palanpur and Mehsana on the route. This will benefit important tourist sites in the historic cities of Jodhpur and Ahmedabad. It is pertinent to note that the Vande Bharat Express, the semi-rapid train of India, now offers its services in all the rail electrified states of the country. With 46 services in operation, the Vande Bharat Express has revolutionized train travel, offering state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers. After the addition of these two new trains on July 7, the operational service of Vande Bharat Express will reach a milestone of 50 services. The first Vande Bharat Express was launched on February 15, 2019 by the Prime Minister, between New Delhi and Varanasi. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train symbolizes the “Make-In-India” initiative and showcases India’s engineering prowess. Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

