Imran Khan accused of attacking Pak army headquarters, now faces 150 cases: report

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named in six cases, three of them under the harsh counter-terrorism law, for the unprecedented attack on the Pakistani army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 9, local media reported.

Supporters of Imran Khan, also leader of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf party, reportedly walked through the gates of Pakistan’s army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, dubbed a “black day” by the country’s military.

Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) are investigating all cases, including attacks on military installations and arson at a metro station, sources quoted by Geo News in Pakistan said.

According to Press Trust of India, sources told Geo News that three of these cases were registered against Imran Khan, 70, on May 9, while the other three on May 10 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Imran Khan’s party found itself in hot waters after violence erupted across the country on May 9 following his dramatic arrest at the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

Imran Khan is believed to be facing 150 cases across the country since his ousting in April last year.

Supporters of Imran Khan’s party also reportedly attacked and damaged the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore – initially known as Jinnah House – which once served as the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – hours after the incident. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrest. Khan.

More than 20 civilian and military installations were attacked in the violence which left more than 10 people dead. Khan was in police custody when the violence occurred.

Sources further said that the cases were registered at Civil Lines Police Stations in Faisalabad, Samanabad, RA Bazar and New Town in Rawalpindi, Mianwali Municipal Police Station and Cantt Police Station in Gujranwala, on behalf of their respective officers.

The cricketer-turned-politician had not been named in any of the 28 cases in Rawalpindi.

The decision to include his name was revealed through statements provided by the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, the sources added.

The cases relating to the attack on GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

