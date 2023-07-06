Top officials from Turkey and Sweden in fresh bid to overcome concerns over NATO membership

BRUSSELS — Senior Swedish and Turkish officials arrived at NATO headquarters on Thursday to consider Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to the Nordic country joining the military alliance and to see what more could be done, if appropriate, to break the deadlock.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is leading the talks, which will involve the countries’ foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers. Senior Finnish officials, who joined NATO in April after responding to Turkey’s concerns, planned to attend.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will be joined in the meetings by Erdogan’s chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement. Foreign Affairs.

As officials entered NATO headquarters in Brussels, workers busied themselves inside a cordoned off area where the national flags of the 31 member countries of the alliance flew and Sweden hopes its flag will be hoisted once Turkey and Hungary ratify the Nordic nation’s membership.

Fearing for their safety, Sweden and neighboring Finland ended their long policy of military non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and applied to join NATO.

US President Joe Biden welcomed Sweden’s Prime Minister to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity ahead of the two-day summit of alliances which begins Tuesday in Lithuania.

Only Turkey and Hungary delayed Sweden’s accession. The other 29 allies, Stoltenberg and Sweden, have all said the country has done enough to meet Turkey’s demands. Sweden changed its anti-terrorism laws and lifted an arms embargo on Turkey, among other concessions.

But Turkey accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups Ankara says pose a security threat, including Kurdish militant groups and those associated with a 2016 coup attempt. need the unanimous approval of all 31 members to expand.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said participants in Thursday’s talks would review measures taken by Finland and Sweden, particularly in the context of counterterrorism, since the last meeting, which was held in Ankara on June 14.

In a new development just before the meeting, a Turkish man was found guilty of attempted aggravated extortion, possession of weapons and attempted financing of terrorism, saying he was acting on behalf of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party .

Stockholm District Court sentenced Yahya Gngr to a total of 4½ years in prison for the crimes, after which he would be expelled from Sweden and banned from returning. It was the first time a Swedish court had convicted someone of terrorist party financing, Judge Mans Wigen said.

Also known as the PKK, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has been waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984 and is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It is unclear whether the Swedish legal action would have an impact on Erdogan’s thinking.

Hungary is also delaying the approval of Sweden’s bid but has never clearly expressed its concerns publicly. NATO officials expect Hungary to follow suit once Turkey lifts its objections.

At a European Union summit last week, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he had spoken twice with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and confirmed each time that Hungary would not delay.

Turkey is another matter. A Quran-burning protest, in which the media vastly outnumbered participants, outside a mosque in Stockholm has fueled tensions. Police allowed the protest, citing freedom of speech, after a court overturned a ban on a similar burning of the Muslim holy book.

Erdogan slammed Sweden last week for allowing the protest. Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk condemned what he called a vile attack on our sacred values, carried out in the name of so-called freedom of expression.

“The Quran burning incident that took place on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday is an indication of the justification of our reservations (about Sweden), Akturk said, according to the state agency Anadolu.

It’s unclear exactly what more Turkey wants, but Thursday’s meeting is designed to flesh that out. Erdogan railed against Sweden while campaigning for the May elections, and NATO officials expected him to back down after his re-election.

Erdogan is also looking for upgraded F-16 fighter jets in the United States, but Biden has suggested that Sweden’s membership be approved first.

NATO had hoped the issue would be resolved before its July 11-12 summit in Lithuania. Sweden’s entry would be a symbolically powerful moment and the final indication that Russia’s war is pushing countries to join the alliance. Those hopes have faded.

___

Suzan Fraser in Ankara and Jan M. Olsen contributed.