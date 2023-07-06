Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit these 4 states on July 7-8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the projects; Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit these 4 states on July 7-8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the projects; Details here

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit four states on July 7 and 8. On July 7, he will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, while on July 8, he will visit Telangana and Rajasthan.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth approx. 6,400 crore. This includes the inauguration of five national highway projects, such as the 33 km 4-lane stretch from Raipur to Kodebod on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway, which will improve connectivity and boost tourism in the region. It will also lay the foundation stone for three trunk road projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur – Visakhapatnam corridor.

Read also : Vande Bharat Express: 8-car train soon on Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur route. Check all the details here

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur. It will also signal two Vande Bharat trains namely Gorakhpur Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station.

In Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth more than 12,100 crore. This includes the dedication of the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction – Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 to four lanes, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and more fast. It will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi will visit Warangal, Telangana, where he will lay the foundation stone for several road and rail infrastructure development projects worth approx. 6,100 crore.

Read also : Prime Minister Modi to announce Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express on July 7; here’s everything you need to know

In Bikaner, Rajasthan, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than 24,300 crore. These include the six-lane green highway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor and Phase I of the Interstate Transmission Line for the Green Power Corridor. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner station.

During his visits, the Prime Minister will also distribute PMSVANidhi loans, PMAY rural house keys and Ayushman cards to beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. These visits aim to enhance infrastructure development and promote socio-economic growth in the respective regions.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-these-4-states-on-7-8-july-to-inaugurate-lay-foundation-stone-of-projects-details-here-11688634327319.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: