Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit these 4 states on July 7-8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the projects; Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit four states on July 7 and 8. On July 7, he will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, while on July 8, he will visit Telangana and Rajasthan.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth approx. 6,400 crore. This includes the inauguration of five national highway projects, such as the 33 km 4-lane stretch from Raipur to Kodebod on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway, which will improve connectivity and boost tourism in the region. It will also lay the foundation stone for three trunk road projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur – Visakhapatnam corridor.

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur. It will also signal two Vande Bharat trains namely Gorakhpur Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station.

In Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth more than 12,100 crore. This includes the dedication of the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction – Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 to four lanes, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and more fast. It will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi will visit Warangal, Telangana, where he will lay the foundation stone for several road and rail infrastructure development projects worth approx. 6,100 crore.

In Bikaner, Rajasthan, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than 24,300 crore. These include the six-lane green highway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor and Phase I of the Interstate Transmission Line for the Green Power Corridor. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner station.

During his visits, the Prime Minister will also distribute PMSVANidhi loans, PMAY rural house keys and Ayushman cards to beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. These visits aim to enhance infrastructure development and promote socio-economic growth in the respective regions.

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 3:35 PM IST