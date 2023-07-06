Jokowi says Indonesia is ready to establish downstream collaboration with PNG





JAYAPU | President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that Indonesia is open to interest from Papua New Guinea (PNG) to study Indonesia’s steps in the downstream mineral products industry. “In terms of minerals, both Indonesia and PNG have abundant minerals, but PNG sees that the nickel stocks in Indonesia provide a very high added value of up to 30 times, so PNG wants to see what the steps and Indonesia is open to it,”

he said after visiting the Zone 9 Food Estate maize field in Keroom Regency, Papua Province on Thursday (6/7/2023). President Jokowi also invited PNG to see the downstream industry in Indonesia, both in Morowali and Weda Bay for nickel, copper in Gresik and bauxite in Bintan. “Everything is there and we will open it. If you want to cooperate, you can with BUMN, with the private sector, the private sector can also, no cooperation is acceptable, but we are open,” he said. declared. He affirmed that this cooperation is important for mutual progress, especially for the countries of the South. “It is for mutual progress, especially for the countries of the South. South-South is very important for us to come together,” President Jokowi said. Not only that, President Jokowi also said that the relations between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea are improving, and this will materialize in various concrete activities such as the creation of an economic zone on the border due to potential for great commercial value. “If we look at this, for example, in Skouw, the trade value per year reaches 300 million dollars, which is huge, only in Skouw and Wutung. So if in other places such economic zones are developed, this would be nice. That’s what we proposed yesterday and PNG agreed,” he said. Receive daily selected updates and latest news from Around Papua. Let’s join the Telegram group “Seputarpapua.com News”how to click on the link https://t.me/seputarpapua , then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

