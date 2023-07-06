Politics
Reviews | Xi Jinping’s bad bet on Vladimir Putin
When Xi Jinping ascended to the pinnacle of Chinese power a decade ago, he viewed Vladimir Putin as a strong leader who shared his hostility to the Western-dominated international system. They bonded over mutual paranoia about threats to their rule and exchanged best practices to impose control on them and make the world more accommodating to their authoritarian impulses. Mr. Xi called Mr. Putin his best and most intimate friend.
In the wake of the Wagner affair, Mr. Xi’s big bet on the Russian leader does not look so safe.
Russia’s disastrous war effort, culminating in last months’ aborted insurgency by Wagner Group paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, has exposed Russia to Mr Putin for what it is: a nuclear state weakened and unpredictable on the Chinese border, with an injured leader whose continued power is not assured.
Mr. Xi cannot afford to completely abandon Mr. Putin. He has invested too much in the relationship, and Russia remains useful to China. But the bromance that has caused so much concern in the West has probably reached its peak.
If Mr. Xi is to achieve his strategic goal of surpassing American strength in the world, he will need to rebalance his foreign policy to account for Mr. Putin’s vulnerabilities. It may mean stronger Chinese support for ending a war that has backfired on the Russian leader and a potentially less confrontational Chinese approach to the United States and Taiwan.
There are signs that the Xi-Putin bonhomie may already be cooling off. Beijing offered only one muted response to the Wagner episode, calling it an internal matter, but warning signs about the failed mutiny appeared in Chinese state media. Mr. Xi would not benefit from giving Mr. Putin a blank check of support now. That could invite questions about Mr. Xi’s judgment on foreign policy, which could only get worse if Mr. Putin were to suffer further setbacks.
China may be forced to adjust its stance on the war in Ukraine. So far, while issuing half-hearted calls for peace, Beijing has lent Moscow crucial diplomatic cover by portraying the war as justified to thwart NATO expansion or as instigated by the West. Beijing has also provided Moscow with an economic lifeline, offsetting Western sanctions with a significant expansion of Sino-Russian trade.
Although there have long been signs that Chinese leaders do not fully support Mr. Putin’s war, the conflict initially offered China hope that it would distract the Americas from Asia, where Beijing has sought to extend its grip. It didn’t happen. Instead, Washington and its Asian allies have established a stronger military presence along China’s periphery since the start of the war in Ukraine and are more united today in limiting China’s access to critical technologies.
Mr. Putin walks at his own pace. But China is now aware that a protracted war in Ukraine could further threaten its Russian partner and jeopardize its own foreign policy agenda. He has a motive to go beyond vague expressions of principle regarding the war and to exert his unique influence on Moscow to urge an end to the fighting.
One of the main reasons for this is Europe, where China’s image has been damaged by its support for Russia. European business sentiment towards China has deteriorated, foreign direct investment has slowed and transatlantic coordination on China has tightened.
Mr Xi is determined to undermine US efforts to coerce Beijing. A hostile Europe will make this difficult. Russia’s isolation drives China to seek better relations with Europe to prevent it from aligning itself with the United States against China. One of the best ways for China to do this would be to reposition itself more strongly as a peacemaker in a conflict on Europe’s doorstep.
The problems in Russia also complicate Mr. Xi’s calculations regarding Taiwan. The war in Ukraine highlighted two things: pure military force does not guarantee success on the battlefield; and anything short of a win can invite leadership challenges. In this light, starting a war in the Taiwan Strait through increasingly belligerent actions could be disastrous for the Chinese leader.
The self-governing island will hold a presidential election in January to choose a successor to Tsai Ing-wen, who has angered Beijing by cultivating closer ties with the United States. China has a range of tools which he is suspected of having previously used against Taiwan to exert economic pressure or sow disinformation in favor of candidates who favor improving relations with Beijing.
But aggressive Chinese rhetoric and threatening military exercises around Taiwan could undermine that goal by spurring candidates who oppose accommodation with China, not to mention prompting stronger and more visible US and international support for Taiwan. For Mr. Xi, the sweet spot will be to appear strong and determined without triggering an escalatory spiral.
Given this shift in dynamics, Beijing’s leaders are probably now also realizing that they need to lower the temperature in their relationship with the United States. The deep chill cast on Sino-US relations by the spy balloon incident in February has recently shown signs of thawing, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing last month that included an audience with Mr. Xi and the visit this week of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
The Chinese president still needs his close friend. Russia remains the only other country in the world with the means and the motivation to partner with China to dilute the role of human rights and democratic governance in the international system. Stable relations also ensure stability along their long land border and secure China’s supply of cheap Russian energy, as well as imports of food and military equipment. Both parties can be expected to maintain the appearance of the status quo.
But Mr. Xi has little to gain by doubling down on Mr. Putin, whose problems are not helpful for China’s grand schemes.
Many unresolved questions about the impact of Mr. Putin’s weakening grip on Russia remain. Mr. Xi’s ability to handle the fallout, with his now diminished partner, is one of them.
Ryan Hass (@ryanl_hass) is a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and former China Director on the National Security Council under President Obama. He is the author of Stronger: Adapting Americas China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence.
|
