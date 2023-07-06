Reviews | Xi Jinping’s bad bet on Vladimir Putin

When Xi Jinping ascended to the pinnacle of Chinese power a decade ago, he viewed Vladimir Putin as a strong leader who shared his hostility to the Western-dominated international system. They bonded over mutual paranoia about threats to their rule and exchanged best practices to impose control on them and make the world more accommodating to their authoritarian impulses. Mr. Xi called Mr. Putin his best and most intimate friend.

In the wake of the Wagner affair, Mr. Xi’s big bet on the Russian leader does not look so safe.

Russia’s disastrous war effort, culminating in last months’ aborted insurgency by Wagner Group paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, has exposed Russia to Mr Putin for what it is: a nuclear state weakened and unpredictable on the Chinese border, with an injured leader whose continued power is not assured.

Mr. Xi cannot afford to completely abandon Mr. Putin. He has invested too much in the relationship, and Russia remains useful to China. But the bromance that has caused so much concern in the West has probably reached its peak.

If Mr. Xi is to achieve his strategic goal of surpassing American strength in the world, he will need to rebalance his foreign policy to account for Mr. Putin’s vulnerabilities. It may mean stronger Chinese support for ending a war that has backfired on the Russian leader and a potentially less confrontational Chinese approach to the United States and Taiwan.