Punjab IG calls for Imran’s appointment in May 9 cases – Pakistan





LAHORE: Regional Police Officers (RPOs) in Punjab have been ordered by the Provincial Police Chief to appoint PTI Chief Imran Khan in all cases filed in the province following the May 9 attacks on military installations, by adding Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to these FIRs.

This instruction related to all cases that had been registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against PTI leaders, workers and supporters allegedly involved in attacks on military installations.

Most of the FIRs, 14, were registered in Lahore, 13 in Rawalpindi region, five in Faisalabad region and four in each of Multan, Sargodha and Mianwali districts under anti-terrorism law and other charges.

When contacted, Dr Usman Anwar of IG Punjab confirmed that Article 34 of the CPC was added to the May 9 cases to name Imran Khan.

Directive to be implemented by adding Section 34 of the PPC, which deals with common intent, to the FIRs already registered

An official from the Punjab Central Police Bureau (CPO) told Dawn that the IG instructions had caused controversy as many senior police officers viewed it as a futile exercise which was being conducted about two months after the registration of the FIRs, which already contained Articles 148 and 149 of the CPC, which make almost similar charges.

He said the IG issued the instructions after holding a detailed meeting with the Punjab Prosecution Secretary.

The official claimed that it was in fact the Prosecution Secretary who came up with the scheme and requested in writing the Punjab Police Chief to apply Section 34 of the CPC to appoint Mr Khan in any case.

Following this, the Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) formed by the Punjab government following the May 9 cases were instructed to hold meetings with the district attorneys concerned to ensure compliance.

The official said that as soon as the order reached the offices of the RPOs, it shocked many police officers.

During the meetings, many of them alerted senior officials that they would face enormous challenges in court to establish common intent before appointing the PTI president, as he was not physically present at the scene of the crime at the time the attacks were committed. performed on May 9.

But some officers backed the IG initiative, saying physical presence was not a mandatory requirement to appoint a person when adding the section in question.

However, Dr Anwar told Dawn that no police had objected or hesitated to implement the order, adding that it was the domain of the police to know how to proceed with cases, and that the Article 34 could be added or deleted at any time during the procedure. investigation.

Common intention

When a criminal act is committed by several persons, in pursuit of the common intention of all, each of these persons is responsible for this act in the same way as if it had been committed by him alone, reads article 34 of the CPP.

Commenting on the case, Umais Chaudhry, a Lahore High Court barrister, cited a Supreme Court ruling: where a criminal act is committed by several persons in pursuit of a common intention, then each of them is responsible because it was committed by him alone.

Referring to another judgment, he said that common intention requires a pre-arranged plan and there must be a prior meeting of the minds.

He stated that since common intention was a necessary ingredient under Article 34 of the CPC,

the police should ensure before applying the offense against the suspect that he had a common intention before committing the crime, because mere allegations would not be enough to prosecute him.

Official sources said that Rawalpindi Region has appointed the PTI Chairman by adding PPC Section 34 in all FIRs registered under ATA Section 7 and others for carrying out attacks on facilities military. However, police in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan regions were reluctant to follow the order and were consulting with experts from the prosecution service to avoid any legal issues that may arise from the change.

A senior police officer assigned by IG Police Punjab to the CPO for coordination with RPOs in the province has been tasked with ensuring that all have implemented the order in letter and spirit, officials said. sources.

Posted in Dawn, July 6, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1763194 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos