Rishi Sunak could face fifth by-election after Chris Pincher report – POLITICO





LONDON Suspended Tory MP Chris Pincher could be permanently expelled from Parliament following a damning report into groped allegations against him. In Thursday reportthe standards committee recommended an eight-week suspension for the MP after it was discovered he had ‘groped two people’ while intoxicated during visits to the Carlton club in Westminster. Under Parliament’s rules for the removal of MPs, this level of punishment, if approved by MPs, could lead to a removal petition, ultimately triggering a by-election at a time when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak actually already faced with four. In its report, the standards committee made up of MPs from all parties concluded that Pincher’s behavior was “wholly inappropriate, deeply prejudicial to those involved and represented an abuse of power”. Pincher’s conduct played a key role in bringing down Boris Johnson, whose handling of an ally scandal prompted disgruntled ministers to resign a lot. The former prime minister had appointed Pincher as deputy chief whip, but POLITICO reported that Downing Street had already been made aware of sexual misconduct allegations against Pincher before appointing him to the top government job, where he was responsible for managing party discipline. Detailed Incident The report details how Pincher, who was described by a witness as “broken”, allegedly entered the club twice and groped two officials, one working in the House of Lords and the other a civil servant. After first stroking the former’s neck, Pincher then reportedly returned and “touched one [the official’s] buttocks with his hand. The other manager said that while they were standing up talking to Pincher and a friend from the club, the deputy touched “his back, before he moved his hands, and then he kind of grabbed me by the front of wool”. Pincher argued by way of mitigation that while he had damaged his own reputation and that of the government, he had not caused “significant damage” to the reputation of the Westminster parliament. He admitted that he had no recollection of the events in question. But the heavy sentence recommended for Pincher could lead to his ousting from parliament. Any suspension of parliament for more than ten days results in a recall petition, where his constituents will have the opportunity to force a by-election in his constituency of Tamworth. Sunak already faces four by-elections this summer, after MP David Warburton resigned over allegations of misconduct and a number of Johnson allies quit. Due to the Conservative Party’s deep polling deficit, it is expected to lose most if not all of those seats. Pincher has the right to appeal the committee’s judgment. MPs will also have to approve the report setting up a potentially controversial vote in the House of Commons. “Sexual misconduct of this nature, by a senior member of the household on duty in such a situation, also involves an abuse of power. Mr. Pincher was the Deputy Chief Government Whip at the time and therefore held a position of significant power and authority,” the committee wrote.

