Politics
PM Modi will visit 4 states on July 7-8; Check out his schedule and other key details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit four states on July 7-8 to dedicate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. On July 8, he will visit Telangana and Rajasthan.
According to a statement from the GDP, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects to the nation under a public program in Raipur at around 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
The Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 2:30 p.m. where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur, followed by the departure of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur railway station.
Thereafter, around 5 p.m., PM Modi will reach Varanasi, where he will attend a public program and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate multiple development projects to the nation.
On July 8, around 10:45 a.m., PM Modi will reach Warangal, Telangana and attend a public program where he will lay the foundation stone for various projects.
Prime Minister Modi will reach Bikaner around 4:15 p.m., where he will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Rajasthan.
The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for five national highway projects worth around Rs. 6,400 crores.
The projects include the 33 km 4-lane section from Raipur to Kodebod on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur trunk road. It will also dedicate the 53 km long 4-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali section of the Bilaspur to Ambikapur section of the NH-130 to the nation.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three trunk road projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur – Visakhapatnam corridor. These include the development of the 43 km long six-lane Jhanki-Sargi section on the NH 130 CD; 57 km long six-lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and the 25 km long six-lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of the NH-130 CD.
A key feature is a 2.8 km long 6 lane tunnel with 27 animal crossings and 17 monkey canopies provided for the unrestricted movement of wildlife within the Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103 km long Raipur – Khariar railway line which was completed at a cost of Rs. 750 Crores. It will also dedicate to the nation a new 17 km railway line linking Keoti – Antagarh.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a 60,000 metric tons per annum capacity Indian Oil Corporation bottling plant at Korba, built at a cost of over Rs 130 crores. In addition, the Prime Minister will also initiate distribution of 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Gita Printing House in Gorakhpur and participate in the closing ceremony of the historic printing house’s centenary celebrations. He will publish the chitramaya shiva purana granth during the program. The Prime Minister will also visit the temple of Leela Chitra in the Gita Press.
The Prime Minister will signal two Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur Railway Station. The two trains are Gorakhpur Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express.
Gorakhpur Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and improve connectivity with major cities in the state and also boost tourism.
Jodhpur Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity to famous places like Jodhpur, Abu Road, Ahmedabad and boost the socio-economic development of the region.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station.
During the public program in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,100 crore.
It will dedicate Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction – Son Nagar Railway Line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of over 990 crore.
These include Ghazipur – Aunrihar city railway line, Aunrihar – Jaunpur railway line and Bhatni – Aunrihar railway line.
The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the four-laning of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of the NH-56, which was completed at a cost of over Rs 2,750 crore, making the journey from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and more fast.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for 192 rural drinking water systems, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, under the Jal Jeevan mission. It will provide pure drinking water to 7 lakh people in 192 villages.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the overhaul and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects in Telangana worth around Rs. 6,100 crores.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 176 km long national highway projects worth over Rs. 5,550 crores. The projects include the 108 km long Mancherial Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor.
It will also lay the foundation stone for upgrading the 68 km long Karimnagar Warangal section of NH-563 from an existing two-lane configuration to a four-lane configuration.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the railway manufacturing unit, Kazipet.
The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs. 24,300 crore in Bikaner aimed at improving the infrastructure and welfare of the region.
The Prime Minister will dedicate a section of the six-lane green highway of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor to the nation.
Giving a boost to the power sector in the region, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation Phase I of the Interstate Transmission Line for Green Power Corridor worth about Rs. 10 950 crores.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate a new 30-bed Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Bikaner. The hospital will have a scalable capacity to 100 beds. This hospital will serve as a vital health facility, meeting the medical needs of the local community and ensuring accessible and quality health services.
In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Station. To be developed at a cost of around Rs. 450 Crores, the redevelopment works will include the renovation of all the platforms as well as the floor and ceiling while ensuring that the heritage status of the existing structure of the station is preserved.
