PM Modi will visit 4 states on July 7-8; Check out his schedule and other key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit four states on July 7-8 to dedicate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. On July 8, he will visit Telangana and Rajasthan.

According to a statement from the GDP, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects to the nation under a public program in Raipur at around 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

The Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 2:30 p.m. where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur, followed by the departure of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur railway station.

Thereafter, around 5 p.m., PM Modi will reach Varanasi, where he will attend a public program and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate multiple development projects to the nation.

On July 8, around 10:45 a.m., PM Modi will reach Warangal, Telangana and attend a public program where he will lay the foundation stone for various projects.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Bikaner around 4:15 p.m., where he will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Rajasthan.