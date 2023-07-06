Imran Khan says he could quit politics amid wave of ‘false’ government accusations





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has told The National he is still fighting for his country – but warned he may be forced to give up after a spate of 180 court charges, which he says are fabricated.

He said the charges were part of a plot to disqualify him and undermine his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, ahead of October elections.

The beleaguered former cricket star said he was concerned about so many legal battles in the lead up to the vote.

Imran Khan vows to keep fighting for Pakistan

He also said he was considering how much longer he could continue to defend himself after talking about reform in the country.

We have had the worst repression in our history,” he said in an interview.

We are currently at a crossroads in Pakistan. Either we will move towards a military dictatorship or we will move towards a free and fair election

“All my senior leaders are in jail, they can only get out if they renounce being part of my party. And around 10,000 of my workers are in jail across the country.”

He praised the work of those who had defended him.

He said: They might put me on a case where I just can’t defend myself right now. My lawyers are all volunteers. So they do a great job. But for how long ?

Pakistan’s military regime

The military wields considerable power in Pakistan, having established itself as the dominant force in Pakistani politics since the country’s inception.

Analysts say civilian politicians are little more than figureheads and that real power, including control of the country’s courts and key parts of the economy, rests with the generals.

Security guards escort former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he appears before the High Court in Islamabad. Reuters

Mr Khan, who has apparently fallen out of favor with the military, has spoken out about governance reform in the country. He has already said that it was completely the establishment that was after his party, and that by the establishment he meant the army.

Unfortunately, when I was in power for three and a half years, I just couldn’t bring the powerful under the law. And they were the ones who then plotted with the army chief and conspired to overthrow my government, he told The National.

Mr Khan was arrested as he appeared in a court in Islamabad in May to face one of dozens of charges brought against him since he was ousted from power.

They beat everyone, they ransacked the place, they beat up the lawyers, I was also beaten, says Mr Khan.

Security services, including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, accuse Mr Khan of inciting mass protests in the capital, including marches against parliament and incitement to violence. In November, Mr Khan said supporters would march on Islamabad but called off the protest at the last minute, warning of chaos.

Pakistani troops march during a military parade to mark Pakistan’s National Day in Islamabad. PA

Mr Khan has repeatedly rallied his supporters in demanding a snap election, a stance that has led the government to step up charges against him, including an accusation by Mr Sanaullah that he was guilty of terrorism.

The government has since passed the Pakistan Army Act, allowing thousands of people to be tried by military courts in connection with protests. UN human rights chief Volker Trk condemned the decision as a worrying violation of human rights.

Dramatic arrest

The clash involving Mr Khan culminated when the 70-year-old was driven into a vehicle past a group of heavily armed officers, in front of watching journalists. His arrest sparked widespread protests across Pakistan before he was finally released on bail.

The cases against him include charges of corruption, terrorism, contempt of court, rioting and even blasphemy.

Asked what his plans would be if he was barred from standing in the October elections, Mr Khan said his party would not give up the fight but had no hopes of their prospects.

Right now they haven’t been successful and tried to disqualify me because none of the cases, when they go to court, they’re such fictitious cases that they get thrown out. But they now have several military tribunals. So the whole thing is that they would actually try to accuse me of treason or something.

That’s what they’re hoping to disqualify me, that’s what it looks like right now. Although, you never know, there are so many cases and I find it very difficult, you know, to go from one to another to get bail. So they might put me in a case where I just can’t defend myself.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan block a highway during a protest against his arrest. Reuters

We are suffering because of the policy of the former army chief, General Bajwa. I mean, the management of the economy was thrown out of balance by him, overthrowing our government, and since then the economy has collapsed, we now have the worst economic indicators in our history.

Pakistan’s national crisis

Pakistan is currently plagued by soaring inflation of almost 30%, a massive national debt and recovering from catastrophic floods, which caused damage estimated at $40 billion. A recent agreement with the IMF to alleviate its financial difficulties should only be a palliative measure, without far-reaching reforms.

Unless we fix our system of governance through the rule of law, I don’t think we can get out of this mess, especially the economic mess that we’ve created, because you can’t get investments in the country .

If you don’t have investment, you don’t have wealth creation. And if you have no wealth creation, how do you pay your debts?

The country is battling a hydra-headed insurgency along the border with Afghanistan, including Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatists.

We are currently at a crossroads in Pakistan. I mean, either we’ll head for a military dictatorship – we already have unannounced and undeclared martial law – or we’ll head for a free and fair election, he says.

Updated: 06 July 2023, 12:42

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/07/06/imran-khan-says-he-may-quit-politics-amid-surge-of-bogus-government-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos