Politics
Jokowi’s policies are destroyed by the world, what’s up?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The policy of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has repeatedly encountered resistance from the international community. A number of countries and international financial institutions continued to “attack” President Jokowi’s policies and called on RI to immediately remove the policies he had put in place.
President Jokowi’s policy, which continues to receive “attacks” from the international community, namely a ban on the export of raw minerals to downstream national programs.
At first, the European Union opposed President Jokowi’s policy. In 2020, the European Union sued Indonesia through the World Trade Organization (WTO) over an export ban on raw minerals, namely nickel.
And it seems that the efforts of the European Union have received the support of the WTO since in October 2022 Indonesia was declared defeated by the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the WTO.
However, Jokowi’s government is not standing still. Indonesia finally filed a formal appeal against the defeat at the WTO in December 2022. However, so far the appeal process has not yet started as Indonesia still has to wait for the formation of the WTO Council. appeal of the WTO which is still “hostage” to the United States. The reason is that the country of Uncle Sam wants major reforms in the organ of the WTO Appeals Board.
It is also estimated that Indonesia will still have to wait until at least 2024. This too is still in line with appeal cases that have been filed by a number of parties before.
The appeal process has not started yet, now suddenly Indonesia has to suffer another “attack”. This time, the “attack” came from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Last week, the IMF suddenly issued a statement that Indonesia should consider phasing out the nickel export ban policy and not extending it to other commodities.
The IMF has also requested that the downstream program in Indonesia be reviewed, particularly from the point of view of cost-benefit analysis. According to the international lender, the downstream policy is detrimental to Indonesia.
“The fiscal cost in terms of lost annual (government) revenue currently appears low and this should be monitored as part of this cost-benefit assessment,” the IMF said in its Article IV Consultation report, quoted on Tuesday (27 /6/2023) .
Therefore, the IMF calls for a regular analysis of the costs and benefits of endorsement. This analysis should be informed periodically with emphasis on the success of the downstream and whether or not to extend the downstream to other types of minerals.
“Industrial policies must also be designed in a way that does not hamper competition and innovation, while minimizing negative cross-border spillovers,” he added.
Thus, the IMF believes that the authorities should consider a more appropriate downstream domestic policy to achieve its objective of increasing the value added of production.
“Increase the added value of production, gradually removing export restrictions and not extending restrictions to other products,” he explained.
So why does the world continually “attack” this IR policy?
Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said the actions of a number of international organizations were an attempt to prevent Indonesia from becoming a developed country.
Bahlil explained that Indonesia currently aims to become a developed country. Meanwhile, industrialization is one of the keys to becoming a developed country.
“We aim to become a developing country into a developed country, not just from per capita income, that’s just one condition. But another requirement is industrialization,” Bahlil said during a briefing. a press conference, Friday (30/6/2023).
This is similar to what European nations did, like England, for example, which in the 16th century began industrialization in the textile sector. Then there was the United States (US) which had a policy of imposing 40% import tariffs in 1930 to develop domestic industries.
Then China, which in the 1980s stipulated a National Component Level Policy (TKDN) in its products, was to reach 80%. Then there was Finland, which in 1986 introduced a policy prohibiting foreign investors from holding more than 20% of the shares.
“It’s ancient history. Can’t Indonesia follow in their footsteps? Should it follow the style of the IMF which I think is inappropriate for us to hear part of it, part of it is good that they praise us, those who are not good do not agree,” he said.
Even from a performance point of view. Instead of being detrimental, Bahlil said, the downstream policy has actually had a positive impact on the Indonesian economy. The downstream policy and ban on nickel exports carried out by the government since 2020 has managed to benefit up to 30 billion US dollars, equivalent to 450 trillion rupees (assuming an exchange rate of 15 000 rupees per US dollar).
“Downstream of nickel, our nickel exports in 2017-2018 were only $3.3 billion, after exports stop, downstream in 2022 it’s almost $30 billion, ten times “, did he declare.
In terms of trade balance, there has also been an improvement, with Indonesia still posting a surplus for 25 consecutive months. Especially with China, which is Indonesia’s main trading partner, the trade balance has improved. In 2018, Indonesia’s trade balance with China was $18.4 billion in deficit.
However, along with the downstream implementation, the trade balance deficit between Indonesia and China will decrease to US$1.6 billion in 2022, and even become a surplus of US$1.2 billion in 2022. first quarter of 2023.
“It is the result of backing and encouraging our exports to no longer be in the form of raw materials, but in the form of semi-finished and finished products,” Bahlil said.
The Ministry of Investment noted that since the implementation of the downstream policy, the growth of the average job creation in the downstream sector has reached 26.9% every year for the past four years.
Similarly, on the state revenue side, it has also met the target in the past two years. In 2021, government revenue will reach IDR 2,003.1 trillion, or 114.9% of target, and in 2022, it will reach IDR 2,626.4 trillion, or 115.9% of target. the goal.
“So IMF, don’t talk nonsense like that,” Bahlil said again.
Nevertheless, Bahlil admitted that in the context of state revenue for export taxes on commodities, there has indeed been a reduction since the implementation of the export ban policy.
However, when the endorsement is achieved, the government pockets additional revenue in terms of Corporation Tax (PPh), Value Added Tax (VAT), and Section 21 PPh on workers. Also, increased job opportunities.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230706055001-4-451731/kebijakan-jokowi-bertubi-tubi-digembosi-dunia-ada-apa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia says Ukraine attempted “terrorist attack” near Moscow
- Jokowi’s policies are destroyed by the world, what’s up?
- US Navy says Iran attempted to seize two tankers, fired on one
- Lions placed 17th nationally in Division I AAA LEARFIELD Directors Cup final standings
- Europe’s largest deep tech investor
- More adults than children are diagnosed with ADHD for the first time
- Imran Khan says he could quit politics amid wave of ‘false’ government accusations
- PM Modi will visit 4 states on July 7-8; Check out his schedule and other key details
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Men’s Folio Grooming Awards 2023: Best Makeup
- Ranveer Singh’s Google Dialogue From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Receiving Search Engine Responses, Fans Ready For ‘Showdown’
- Steven Soderbergh’s Six-Part Max Drama – The Hollywood Reporter