Top officials from Turkey and Sweden visit NATO to try to overcome membership issues

The planet’s temperature hit its hottest day in decades and probably centuries on Tuesday, and Wednesday could become the third consecutive day Earth unofficially sets a record high. It’s the latest in a series of extreme weather changes that are alarming but not surprising scientists.

The average temperature of the globes reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, according to the University of Maines Climate Reanalyzer, a common tool based on satellite data, observations and computer simulations and used by climatologists for an overview of the state of the world. . On Monday, the average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), setting a record that lasted just 24 hours.

To scientists, it’s a sweaty case of I-told-you-so.

A record like this is another piece of evidence for the now overwhelmingly supported proposition that global warming is pushing us toward a warmer future, said Stanford University climatologist Chris Field, who did not participate. to calculations.

As of Wednesday, 38 million Americans were on some sort of heat alert, said Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She said the global heat comes from a natural Pacific El Niño warming that warms the planet as it alters global weather patterns in addition to human-caused climate change from burning coal, oil and gas.

Even normally cooler communities are feeling the heat. In North Grenville, Ont., the city turned ice hockey rinks into chill centers as temperatures hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, with humidity feeling 100.4 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

I feel like we’re living in a tropical country right now,” city spokeswoman Jill Sturdy said. It kind of hits you. The air is so thick.

The records are not official but significant

University of Maine climatologist Sean Birkle, creator of the Climate Reanalyzer, said the daily numbers aren’t official but are a useful snapshot of what’s happening in a warming world. Think of it like the temperature of someone who’s sick, he said: It tells you something’s wrong, but you need longer-term records to work like a medical exam for a full picture.

While the numbers aren’t an official government record, it shows us where we are right now, said Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And NOAA said it would consider the numbers for its official record calculations.

Even though the dataset used for the unofficial record only dates back to 1979, Kapnick said that given other data, the world is probably experiencing the hottest day in several hundred years that we have. known.

Scientists generally use much longer measurements, months, years, decades to track the Earth’s warming. But the daily highs indicate that climate change is reaching uncharted territory.

How hot is it?

With many places posting temperatures close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), the new average temperatures might not look very hot. But Tuesday’s global high was nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (a full degree Celsius) above the 1979-2000 average, which already exceeds averages for the 20th and 19th centuries.

High temperature records were broken this week in Quebec and Peru. Beijing reported nine consecutive days last week when the temperature exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius). Cities across the United States, from Medford, Oregon, to Tampa, Florida, have hit record highs, said National Weather Service meteorologist Zack Taylor.

Alan Harris, director of emergency management for Seminole County, Florida, said they already last year exceeded the number of days they activated their severe weather plan, a measure initiated when the heat index will be 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.22 degrees Celsius) or greater.

It just got brutally hot last week, and now it looks like it’s potentially going for two weeks, Harris said.

In the United States, heat advisories include parts of western Oregon, far northern California, central New Mexico, Texas, Florida and the Carolina coasts, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center. Excessive heat warnings continue in southern Arizona and California.

Certain populations are at risk

Higher temperatures mean brutal conditions for people around the world. When heat spikes increase, humans experience health effects, especially the young and the elderly, who are vulnerable to heat even under normal conditions.

People aren’t used to that. Their bodies aren’t used to it, said Erinanne Saffell, an Arizona state climatologist and expert in extreme weather and climate. It’s important to understand who might be at risk, to make sure people are hydrated, stay cool and not exercising outside, and to take care of the people around you who might be at risk.

All in all, heat means something a little different to everyone.

In West Texas, its cool wraps and Gatorade for construction workers, said Joe Staley, site superintendent for a company that builds sewage treatment plants. In Portland, its extra water on backyard vegetable gardens, Martha Alvarado said. In Minnesota, it’s been a tough workout on the family vineyard thanks to the extra humidity for Joe Roisen.

In Dallas, the warmth also means a sense of camaraderie for musician Sam Cormier, who often plays outdoors. Residents of apartments with open windows come out to bring him a drink. People are still walking outside, even with the weather, and he only plays his guitar, which is lighter than other equipment. He’d rather be outside sweating, he says, than inside at a computer.

How we got here, and where we’re going

NOAA’s Kapnick said global heat is coming from a natural El Nino warming of the Pacific warming the globe as it changes global weather in addition to human-caused climate change from burning coal, oil and gas.

Not all records are meant to be broken. In almost every corner of our planet, people are facing the brunt of unprecedented heat waves, said UN Environment Program director Inger Andersen. We ignore science at our peril. … It is the poorest and most vulnerable who continue to suffer from our inaction.

The highs come after months of truly unreal weather and climate statistics for the year, such as record-breaking heat in the North Atlantic, record sea ice in Antarctica and a rapidly strengthening El Nino, a said Jason, professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. Furtado.

Wednesday could bring another unofficial record, with the Climate Reanalyzer predicting record or near-record heat again. The average forecast for Antarctica for Wednesday is a whopping 4.5 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 1979-2000 average.

Because humanity hasn’t stopped pumping heat-trapping gases into the air, future generations will consider the summer of 2023 to be one of the coolest in the rest of your life, says the Texas A&M climatologist Andrew Desler.