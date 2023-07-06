It will be quite an event – maximum impact, maximum results, French envoy says during PM Modi’s visit to France





The French envoy to India, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, set the tone and tenor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France in an exclusive chat with India Today. Lenain said Prime Minister Modis’ visit will lead to maximum impact, maximum results. PM Modi has been invited as a guest of honor at the July 14 (National Day of France) parade celebrations on July 14. The French Ambassador highlighted the leaps in defense cooperation that would be visible during the special military parade where we will parade Indian troops on the Champs-lys at the beginning of July 14, and we have Indian Rafales taking part in the fly past, he said. While the visit is expected to lead to major defense contracts, trade cooperation and chart a new course for bilateral relations, the French have bid strongly for the naval version of the Rafale fighter jets after the induction of 36 variants of the Air Force in 2022. We have been cooperating with India on fighter jets since 1950s. We provide the best technology to India as a close partner and ally. We also provide maximum content from Make in India, so we made a good offer. The decision is now really in the hands of the Indian authorities, Lenain said. According to reports, India is about to approve the purchase of Dassault Aviations Rafale-M (Navy) fighter jets which will operate from the flight deck of India’s newest aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. He also reaffirmed France’s support for India’s membership of the UNSC and its cooperation in the fight against terrorism. On the “Make in India” front, he said France was moving beyond manufacturing to co-development. Yes, Make in India is a priority. It’s part of our DNA. It goes even further. Right now we have been discussing co-development. In this spirit, certain companies propose to pool technology on the engines of multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA), new generation aircraft. Made in India, yes. More so, co-development to empower India, Lenains said. In addition, Lenain said that there will certainly be new strategic, defense and space results, and that they are also progressing in the nuclear field. This is therefore the heart of the strategic autonomy of the two countries. We will work together on topics such as energy efficiency and energy transition; we bet together on the energy of the future. Expect hydrogen announcements. We have a hydrogen roadmap. We will move forward on this, added Lenain. Lenainmore shared, PM Modi is going to have a lot of interactions. There will be discussions with political leaders. We will be able to discuss all kinds of subjects, potential partnerships, etc. We recognize India’s role in international affairs. We want to see India in the global governance space with more strength. We definitely support and want to see India on the UN Security Council. Watch also: HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: Deepak Parekh retires; Keki Mistry, Renu Karnard and V Srinivasa Rangan join HDFC Bank Board of Directors

