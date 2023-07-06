Trade relations between Indonesia and Australia grew stronger in the Jokowi era





Jakarta: Concrete actions by President Joko Widodo have strengthened Indonesian-Australian relations in recent years. The strength of this relationship can be seen in the growing trade cooperation between the two countries for mutual prosperity. “President Joko Widodo has shown concrete leadership in Indonesia-Australia relations. The two countries have successfully implemented various strategic partnerships, including: a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) which contains five important pillars: economic and development cooperation, connecting people, security, maritime cooperation, and the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” said Chairman of Committee I of the Indonesian Parliament, Meutya Hafid , in a written statement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. President Jokowi has succeeded in turning the cooperation into a tangible result that can have a positive impact on both countries. For example, trade data between Indonesia and Australia, which increased during the Joko Widodo era, reached USD 12.64 billion in 2021, which was the highest record since 1989. “With this trade value, Australia is Indonesia’s 10th largest trading partner with a contribution of around 2.95% of the total trade value of Indonesian goods,” Meutya said.







Meutya Hafid hopes that Joko Widodo’s visit to Australia will lead to increased cooperation in the development of a green economy. According to him, the collaboration between Indonesia as the largest nickel producing country and Australia as the largest lithium producer will be a very important collaboration for the current and future green economy. “Indonesia’s current national interest is to become a major player and hub for electric vehicles and batteries in the world. We hope that the meeting between President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese can accelerate economic cooperation and green development,” Meutya Hafid concluded. The Australian Ambassador to Indonesia 2018-2021 Gary Quinlan acknowledged the same, who was of the view that much of the bilateral cooperation between Australia and Indonesia has taken place on the ground, as the IA-CEPA, which has the potential to increase Australia-Indonesia trade. President Joko Widodo is paying a state visit to Australia, this visit is a response after Prime Minister Albanese paid an official visit to the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on June 6, 2022. During the meeting of the two Heads of State, President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. In addition to encouraging the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem and trade, Indonesia and Australia are prioritizing cooperation in the clean energy sector. According to United Nations Trade Data (UN Comtrade), the value of merchandise trade between Indonesia and Australia reached USD 12.64 billion in 2021, the highest record since 1989. With this trade value, the australia became Indonesia’s 10th largest trading partner last year. , with a contribution of about 2.95% to the total value of Indonesia’s merchandise trade. Don’t forget to follow update and other news follow Google Medcom.id news account (SAW)

