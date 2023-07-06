Boris issues fierce defense after snoring during fall investigation | Politics | News





Boris Johnson showed his annoyance at repeated questions about his downfall, as he began to pretend to snore during a podcast interview. The clip, from the One Decision podcast, shows interviewer Julia Macfarlane asking the former prime minister if he wished he had acted differently in the face of claims against Chris Pincher and Owen Paterson. He was asked if you would have done something different now if you knew how it was going to end. Mr. Johnson said he would repeat my basic analysis on the subject. He said: Politics is quite difficult in this country, and that’s good, but – here’s the positive side – if I look at what we achieved, it was very significant.

Ms. Macfarlane remarked: That’s not the question I asked. Mr Johnson’s obvious boredom over the Chris Pincher case will not be helped by an imminent report due at 9am today from Parliament’s top standards body. Mr Pincher was suspended as Deputy Chief Whip a year ago following allegations he sexually assaulted two men at the Carlton Club in St James. Mr Johnson initially failed to suspend Mr Pincher’s Conservative party whip, then told the press he was ‘not aware of any specific allegations’. His Downing Street team then told ministers scheduled for broadcast interviews that no complaints had previously been made against Mr Pincher, although that was changed a day later to acknowledge that the Prime Minister was “aware information from the media” about his alleged behavior. A day later, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office said it was not true that no formal complaint had ever been made against Mr Pincher and said Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had been made aware of an allegation of groping while working together at the Foreign Office. Later that afternoon, Downing Street admitted the Prime Minister was aware of the allegations.

Senior ministers’ frustration at having to come out and defend a Downing Street line that later proved wrong was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Mr Johnson was kicked out of No 10. Rishi Sunak now faces a fifth by-election – another likely loss – after this morning’s report. If the Committee recommends a suspension of more than 10 days, its constituents will be entitled to vote on a recall petition. If the petition is supported by 10% of its voters, there will be a by-election.

Sources close to the investigation told the BBC they expected the day’s suspension threshold to be reached. Mr. Pincher has been under investigation for nearly a year, accused of acts that seriously damage the reputation of the House as a whole, or its Members in general. Mr Pincher has announced his intention to retire from politics in the next election in April, regardless of the outcome today.

