



older chins Xi Jinping personally warned the Russian President Vladimir Poutine against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to an article in the Japanese-British newspaper FinancialTimes. Xi’s warning came during his visit to Moscow in March and hinted at China’s concerns about Russia in the war in ukrainedespite their close relationship. According to the Chinese and Western authorities heard by the FT, China has since taken credit for convincing Putin to drop veiled threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. A senior Chinese government adviser told the newspaper that such deterrence has been key to China’s campaign to mend its ties with Europe. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 weakened China’s relations with nations on the European continent due to Chinese reluctance to adopt the West’s position and sanctions against Russia. Meeting of Chinese leaders, Xi Jinping, and Russian, Vladimir Putin, in March this year in Moscow. Xi reportedly warned Putin against using nuclear weapons in war Photo: Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik/via AP Publicly, China has always opposed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But many Kyiv supporters have doubted Beijing’s commitment, given the recent rapprochement with Moscow and a peace plan that the Ukrainian government says favors Russian interests. Before the war, Xi and Putin claimed to have an unlimited partnership. Xi’s warning, however, has bolstered the belief in Kyiv and NATO allies that China is reiterating its public positions in private meetings. Given Russia’s current level of dependence on Beijing, the consequences of failing to comply with the alert could be threatening for the country’s economy. The Chinese are credited with sending the message at all levels, a senior US government official told the FinancialTimes. Continue after ad European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in March that Xi’s visit to Moscow reduced the risk of nuclear war and that they [os chineses] said it very, very clearly. The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the FT. However, according to the newspaper, a former Chinese government official confirmed that Xi personally told Putin not to use nuclear weapons, noting. China’s position against the use of this weapon was included in its position paper on peace in Ukraine. The Kremlin also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the official said. FinancialTimes. Officials interviewed by the newspaper also said the Russian president was disappointed after Xi’s visit for failing to achieve any concrete wins, such as infrastructure funding. The condemnation of the use of nuclear weapons in the visit statement was largely at the request of China, they added. If Russia were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, China would be badly affected, an official said. FT. Beijing helped Moscow deal with the economic sanctions that isolated the country after the war in Ukraine and has been criticized by the West for it. Last year, bilateral trade between the two countries reached a record 190 billion US dollars (922 billion reais at current exchange rates) and increased the use of the yuan, the Chinese currency. Beijing also refrained from openly criticizing Russia for the invasion and accused the West of fueling the conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine. Continue after ad This year, the Chinese government began peace efforts in the conflict and met with Western, Kyiv and Moscow officials to address the issue, viewed with skepticism by NATO. The success or failure of Chinese forays into the Ukrainian question could be crucial for China’s future relationship with the West and hegemonic competition with Ukraine. UNITED STATES.

