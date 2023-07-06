Gorakhpur Railway Station: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to unveil new plans for redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station; here’s what you need to know about it





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment project. The project costs nearly Rs 498 crores and the aim of the redevelopment is to transform the station into a world-class facility. The redevelopment will embody the cultural heritage of the city and provide stunning views of the revered temple of Gorakhnath. The inauguration ceremony will take place this Friday in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and local residents. With a staggering daily ridership of around 93,000 passengers, Gorakhpur Railway Station has long been in dire need of modernization. The station’s extensive development plans have been meticulously designed to meet the needs of the next 50 years, envisioning a future where approximately 168,000 passengers will pass through the station daily. At the momentous inauguration, Prime Minister Modi will also proudly announce the Vande Bharat Express, the North Eastern Railway’s first semi-high speed train. This extraordinary train will embark on its maiden journey at 3:40 p.m., bound for Lucknow. From Sunday, the Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, ushering in a new era of connectivity and convenience for passengers. The revamped Gorakhpur Railway Station will feature an impressive rooftop plaza above the platforms, ingeniously allowing trains to pass below while visitors indulge in a captivating retail and culinary experience above . Travelers will be delighted to find a myriad of shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment venues at their disposal. To ensure effortless access to all platforms, the station will be equipped with modern escalators, catering to the needs of passengers of all ages and abilities. Additionally, to improve the overall comfort of arriving passengers, a flyover will be constructed from the north gate, granting direct access to platforms number nine, eight and seven. This thoughtful addition will reduce congestion and streamline the flow of travelers, providing a seamless and stress-free experience. As Prime Minister Modi unveils this transformative venture, the nation eagerly awaits the dawn of a new era in Gorakhpur’s railway infrastructure, embracing a brighter future. for its inhabitants as well as for its visitors.

