Donald Trump Jr. speaks out on cocaine at the White House





Donald Trump Jr. has denounced the media’s apparent lack of interest in the White House cocaine appearance while suggesting it proves bias against his father.

In a tweet, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son claimed the media “did a much bigger deal” detailing how much Diet Coke his father drank while in office than the drug’s appearance at the White House on Sunday, which led to a brief evacuation.

The Secret Service confirmed that the white power found during a routine inspection Sunday night was cocaine. The substance was discovered in the West Wing of the White House in a cubbyhole where visitors put their cellphones and other belongings before leaving on tour, an unnamed source told Reuters.

“For perspective, the media has done a lot more stories about my dad drinking multiple Diet Cokes a day so they’re about finding cocaine in the White House, which also led to a Evacuation,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “They’re just Democratic propagandists at this point… nothing more nothing less.”

Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Austin, Texas on May 14, 2022. The former president’s eldest son has spoken out against the apparent lack of media interest in the White House cocaine appearance while suggesting that this proves a bias against his father. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump is known to drink several cans of Diet Coke a day.

While in the White House, Trump pressed a red call button located on the Oval Office desk whenever he wanted a soda delivered to him or his guests on a tray. ‘money. President Joe Biden removed the so-called “Diet Coke” button when he took office in January 2021.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday’s press briefing that the Secret Service would launch an investigation into how the cocaine entered the White House.

Biden and the first lady were not in the White House at the time of the evacuation following the discovery of the drugs on Sunday evening.

A number of prominent Republicans have pushed an unsubstantiated claim that the president’s son, Hunter Biden, who has a history of drug addiction, may have been responsible for the cocaine outbreak.

Trump himself has suggested the Bidens had something to do with the White House drug discovery, despite no evidence to suggest that was the case.

The former president also made baseless claims that the cocaine could have belonged to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who leads both the classified documents and the Jan. 6 federal investigations into Trump.

“Does anyone really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter and Joe Biden. But watch out, Fake News Media will soon start saying the amount found was ‘very small’, and it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather aspirin, and the story will fade away,” Trump wrote on Truth. Social.

“Has deranged Jack Smith, the crazy special prosecutor that Trump hates, been seen in the COCAINE district? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

Newsweek has contacted Smith’s office and the White House for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-jr-cocaine-white-house-biden-1811200 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos