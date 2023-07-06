Trump aide set to appear before Florida judge for arraignment





CN—

Nearly a month after Donald Trump and his aide were indicted in federal court, Walt Nauta is due to appear before a Florida judge to find him not guilty.

Thursday morning’s proceedings, which are expected to be short and procedural, will lead the two defendants to a trial together in the landmark case alleging mishandling of national security records and obstruction of justice. Trump is accused of illegally keeping classified documents from his presidency at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago and Nauta is accused of helping him hide those documents from the federal government.

The hearing will mark a rare moment when the courts will focus on Nauta, a 40-year-old Navy veteran who grew up in Guam, and highlight how the lesser-known defendant has already managed to slow the trial schedule, a common practice of Trumps in court.

Nauta served as a White House valet under then-President Trump and traveled to Florida with Trump when he left office, eventually assuming the role of his personal assistant. Nauta is a constant alongside Trump, as other close aides and advisers have fallen out of past presidents’ orbit. The two have continued their intense working relationship, despite complications from Nauta being named as Trump’s co-defendant and a judge ordering them in June not to report on the case.

Late last week, Nauta accompanied Trump on a political appearance in Philadelphia, where the two were photographed side-by-side ordering cheesesteaks at a famous institution in the city.

Trump is not expected to attend Thursday’s hearing because he pleaded not guilty five days after they were indicted in June. Nauta also attended this hearing, as both were given conditions they must meet while awaiting trial. But the aide did not have an attorney in Florida who could assist with his representation, which delayed his initial plea.

In the coming weeks, the busy schedule of Nautas lawyers working for other clients, in particular the defendants of January 6, 2021, the rioters going to trial, is likely to require additional time for a hearing related to classified information in the case and to postpone a trial date. next year, while Trump is again campaigning for his election.

Even in the days following the indictment, the approach to the file of the former president and his man of duty remained mixed. His possible interests Trumps and Nautas could diverge, as conspiracy defendants sometimes do, as if one were having fun pleading guilty in response to an offer of leniency from prosecutors. But so far, sources say the two are convinced they should take their cases to court in Florida in an attempt to secure a jury acquittal.

Trump met with a handful of Florida-based attorneys he was considering hiring to represent him before their initial appearance in Miami in June. Nautas DC attorney Stanley Woodward also attended most of the meetings with the understanding that if Trump did not hire some of the attorneys they could also be considered to represent Nauta, sources said.

A Florida attorney is expected to be added to Nautas’ defense team for Thursday’s hearing.

Trump’s defense team and advisers have been kept informed of who Nauta plans to recruit, the sources say, and Trump-controlled entities are expected to continue footing the bill for Nauta’s representation.

Trump, both as a star-maker for attorneys and a notoriously difficult client, makes the case both enticing and intimidating to potential attorneys. Some of the attorneys who were considered in Florida demanded bonus payments due to the high-profile challenges of the case and the difficult history Trump has had with the attorneys, the sources said.

I would advise people to seriously think about it. It’s an interesting case. It’s an important question, Timothy Parlatore, who represented Trump as his properties were searched for more classified records late last year but has since left the legal team, Paula Reid told CNN. the last days.

If you can make a deal where you have the ability, the autonomy, to practice what we do without indifference, do it, he said. I don’t know why Walt is having such a hard time, because I think it would be a performance that a lot of people would be interested in.

In an earlier hearing, a magistrate told Woodward that July 6 was his deadline to bring in someone from Florida to represent Nauta.

Trial dates can change frequently and defendants’ legal teams often employ delaying tactics.

But the unprecedented nature of the Trump and Nautas affair, as Trump re-runs for the White House, makes the timing even more crucial with the primary vote for the 2024 GOP nomination beginning early next year. If Trump were to win the presidency at the end of 2024, other constitutional issues that might protect him would come back into play.

The Special Advocates Office has repeatedly said it believes the case is not complex and should go to trial as soon as possible.

However, a trial is unlikely to begin before winter, according to court documents filed in the case. Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal district judge handling the case in South Florida, originally set a trial date for August, but prosecutors have already asked to start the trial in December.

Trump’s legal team has said it disagrees with a December start date and is expected to release its own proposed trial schedule next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/06/politics/walt-nauta-arraignment-florida-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos