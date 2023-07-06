PM Modi will announce 2 Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow. Details here | Latest India News





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two new Vande Bharat Express trains to the nation from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on his two-day four-state trip. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects worth 50,000 crores during the trip. The Vande Bharat train, which will shuttle between Lucknow and Gorakhpur via Ayodhya, has arrived at Charbagh station. Read here: Railways could lower Vande Bharat fares on short-haul routes According to the schedule, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Gorakhpur on Friday where he will signal two Vande Bharat Express trains – Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express, taking the total tally of the semi-high speed trains operating in the country at 25. Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: This semi-fast blue-white train will connect the town of Baba Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur, to the town of Nawabs, Lucknow. The train will cover a distance of 302 km via Ayodhya Junction in less than four hours. Regular train service will begin on July 9. The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will depart from Gorakhpur at 6:05 a.m. and reach Lucknow at 10:20 a.m. on the same day. On the way back, the train will depart from Lucknow at 7:15 p.m. and reach Gorakhpur at 11:25 p.m. the same day. Read here: Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week An eight-car train, including seven air-conditioned chair cars and one executive chair car, will be the first mini-version of the semi-high-speed train in the state. Tourist places like Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar, a city of the 15th century mystical poet “Kabir”, will also benefit from better connectivity. Currently, traveling this route by train takes about four and a half to five hours. Arunachal’s super-fast express covers the distance in four hours 35 minutes, which is the shortest time a train takes on this route. Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express: This semi-fast train will run between Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The train will also connect Pali, Abu Road, Palanpur and Mehsana on the road. According to a press release from Western Railway (WR), the semi-high speed train will depart from Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) at 4:45 p.m. and reach Jodhpur at 10:55 p.m. on the same day. Similarly, in the return direction, the train will depart from Jodhpur at 05:55 a.m. and reach Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) at 12:05 p.m. on the same day. En route, the train will stop at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna and Pali Marwar stations in both directions. Currently, a trip on this route takes between seven and a half and nine hours. The train will run 6 days a week except Tuesday. Read here: Stones were thrown at the recently launched Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express After the addition of these two new trains on July 7, the operational service of Vande Bharat Express will reach 50. The first Vande Bharat train was launched on February 15, 2019 by PM Modi, operating between New Delhi and Varanasi. Last week, Prime Minister Modi reported five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Station in Bhopal, namely Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. (With agency contributions)

