Trump-era NSA calls China’s potential spy base in Cuba a ‘red flag’ threat





Former president donald trumps national security adviser, John BoltonWednesday, said the United States should not sit idly by as Xi Jinping is mulling a secret deal with Cuba to establish a wiretapping facility on the island about 100 miles from Florida. What happened“China’s potential military training center in Cuba is a threat alarm to America,” Bolton wrote on Twitter. See also:US aims to thwart Xi Jinping’s AI ambitions as China lures billionaires into race “It could camouflage offensive weapons as well as many other risks that we simply cannot tolerate. This is a significant escalation of China’s hegemonic aspirations, equal or worse than the Soviet presence of the 1960s. One thing is certain: we must not sit idly by,” Bolton added. . Why is this important: According to media reports, the Joe Bidens administration contacted Cuban officials to try to prevent the deal from going ahead, citing concerns about Cuban sovereignty. Earlier, Trump had said that if he returned as president, he would give the Chinese president 48 hours to shut down the Chinese spy base in Cuba, and if Beijing refused to agree to his request, his administration would impose new tariffs. on Chinese products. Meanwhile, Bolton is also considering his bid for the 2024 presidential election as a Republican candidate. He is known to have been instrumental in arranging two meetings between the United States and North Korea under President Trump. Read more: Trump links alleged White House cocaine to Bidens mocks prosecutor as Crackhead Photo via Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/07/33128166/trumps-former-security-adviser-warns-xi-jinpings-potential-cuba-military-base-a-red-flag-threat-we-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos