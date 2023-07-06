Clare ONeil calls Donald Trump jr a big baby in deleted tweets





He’s just a big baby, not very popular.

She later deleted the tweets.

Opposition Home Affairs Spokesman James Paterson reposted the deleted tweets and said: Good to see these childish tweets have now been taken down.

The minister is expected to leave the awake tweets to Labor backbenchers and focus again on the serious national security issues facing Australia.

Donald Trump, who served as President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is the frontrunner for the Republican parties’ presidential nomination in 2024.

Paterson said Trump could be re-elected president in less than 18 months.

If that happens, I hope, in the interest of the AUKUS deal, that cabinet ministers responsible for national security can refrain from juvenile tweets like these, he said.

Earlier today, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said Trump Jrs visa application was being processed the same as anyone else and processed in the same processing system and has stated that there was no delay in processing.

Any issues Mr. Trump or his promoters have with the postponement of the tour are entirely up to them, he said.

It may of course be that the reason for the postponement is due to the lack of enthusiasm for ticket sales, rather than any of the issues that have been raised today.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Trump Jrs visa was processed as normal.

Like everyone else, he had a right to come here, he told reporters at a news conference in Newcastle.

The postponement of his trip is a business for him.

In a statement posted to Facebook with the hashtag #cancelculture, event organizer Turning Point Australia promised there would be only a short delay for Trump Jrs’ tour, originally scheduled for July 9-11. .

It appears America isn’t the only country making it harder for the Trumps, the group said.

Announcement & more info to come on the postponement of the tour.

Asked about the ONeils tweets, a spokesperson for the Conservative group said: Turning Point Australia is not going to honor ministers’ tweets with comment. Suffice to say that she has the right to her opinion and her freedom of expression as stupid as it is.

The spokeswoman added that poor ticket sales were not the reason for the postponement, saying: The postponement was purely based on the risk imposed by her missing visa at a critical time in the tour schedule.

Ahead of the tour, Trump Jr, a favorite of pro-Trump conservative activists, said it was clear the same disease of woke identity politics and cancel culture that was crippling the United States had taken hold. clearly established in Australia.

It is the greatest existential threat we face in the West and it is literally the decline of Western society, he said.

Last year, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek apologized to Opposition Leader Peter Dutton for comparing him to Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort, a mocker whom Albanese criticized as an error.

