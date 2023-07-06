President Joko Widodo pays working visit to South Papua – POLRI PR DIVISION





Jayapura – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and his entourage left Jayapura Regency for Asmat Regency to pay a working visit on Thursday (6/7/2023). Chief of Police of Papua, Inspector General Pol. Mathius D. Fahiri, SIK, accompanied the President’s departure from Sentani Airport. President Joko Widodo uses the PT. Pelita Air Servicing ATR 72-212 A registered PK-PAH, commanded by pilot Capt. Widhi Setyo Darwanto. Apart from this, the group also used Indonesian Air Force CN-295/A-2908 aircraft with pilot Lieutenant Colonel Pnb Armin. The group that participated in the trip using PT. Pelita Air Servicing ATR 72-212 A includes President Joko Widodo, Minister of State Secretary Prof. Dr. Pratikno, Minister of the Interior General Pol. (Purn) Prof. Drs. H. Tito Karnavian MA, Ph.D., Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordination Council Mr. Bahlil Lahadalia, SEMSi, and Commander Indonesian National Armed Forces Admiral TNI H. Yudo Margono SE, MM In addition, there were several officials and entourage members who participated in the trip. Among them are Plh. Head of the Presidential Secretariat/Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media, Presidential Secretariat Fr. Bey Triadi Machmudin, Military Secretary to President Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Commander Paspampres Major General Rafael Granada Baay, Private Secretary to President Br. Anggit Noegroho, President’s Special Staff, Mr. Billy Mambrasar and other entourage. While several other officials used the Indonesian Air Force CN-295/A-2908 aircraft, which was piloted by Lt. Col. Pnb Armin. In this group, there were several officials such as Pangkogabwilhan III Lt. Gen. TNI Agus Suhardi, Pangdam XVII/Cenderawasih TNI Major General Izak Pangemanan, Pangkoopsud III Marsda TNI Donald Kasenda, Pangkoarmada III Rear Admiral TNI Rachmad Jayadi, and Kapolda Papua Inspector General Pol Mathius D Fakhiri, SIK On this occasion, President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to inaugurate the Ewer airport in the region of the province of South Papua. The president’s entourage and other entourages arrived in Asmat Regency after a trip that took place from Sentani airport this morning. During the President’s escort, several officials and important personalities were also present, including the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia Budi Karya Sumadi, the Acting Governor of West Papua, Drs. Paulus Waterpauw, M.Sc., and Acting Governor of the Papua Highlands Province Mr. Nikolaus Kondomo, SH, MH and Acting. Governor of Papua Dr. Muhammad Ridwan Ruusukun, SE, MM Meanwhile, when the President was picked up from Asmat Regency, several officials and representatives were also present, including Danrem 174/ATW Brigadier General Agus Widodo, SIP, M.Sc., Danlantamal XI Merauke Brigadier General TNI (Mar) Gatot Mardiyono , SH , Director General of Air Transport, Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia, Mrs. Maria Kristy Endah Murni, SH, MH, as well as several other officials and personalities. President Joko Widodo’s working visit aims to inaugurate Ewer Airport in the province of South Papua. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accelerate development in the region. The president and his entourage are to carry out a series of activities during this working visit, including meetings with local actors and a review of the infrastructure under construction. President Joko Widodo’s working visit is part of the government’s efforts to boost development and pay attention to the Papua region. By inaugurating Ewer Airport, it is hoped that there will be increased accessibility and economic growth in South Papua.

