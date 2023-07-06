Walt Nauta, aide to Donald Trump, pleads not guilty in documents case : NPR





Former President Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, visits Versailles restaurant with Trump on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Miami. Nauta, a personal assistant who prosecutors say moved boxes from a storage room at Trump’s residence for him to examine and then lied to investigators about the move, pleaded Thursday, July 6, before a federal court. Alex Brandon/AP .

MIAMI Assistant to former President Trump, Walt Nauta has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiring with Trump to withhold classified documents.

Nauta faces, along with Trump, five counts of concealing or withholding documents and participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The federal indictment alleges that Nauta moved dozens of boxes containing classified documents at Trump’s direction to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, and then lied to federal investigators at this subject.

Nauta is a Navy veteran who started out working in the White House mess hall and later as President Trump’s valet. After Trump left, Nauta left the Navy and began working personally for the former president.

This is the third time his arraignment has been scheduled. Nauta asked for his first appearance to be postponed because he did not yet have a local lawyer (Sasha Dadan represented Nauta on Thursday). Last week’s hearing was postponed after his flight to Miami was canceled.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon they would like to begin Trump’s trial on December 11. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including that he allegedly kept dozens of classified documents and conspired to obstruct justice.

Read Walt Nauta and Donald Trump’s indictment here:

