Ministers lose Boris Johnson WhatsApps legal challenge | Covid survey





The government has lost its legal challenge to prevent Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp, notebooks and unredacted diaries from being handed over to the official Covid inquiry, after a High Court ruling. The judges said the diaries and notebooks were very likely to contain information about decision-making during the Covid pandemic, erring on the side of inquest chair Heather Hallett. They described the terms of reference for the inquiry as very broad and suggested that Lady Halletts’ team should be allowed to search for documents with an informed but speculative request. In a ruling on Thursday, judges ruled that Hallett could view all WhatsApp requests but return those she deemed irrelevant without disclosing them to third parties. The government said it would comply fully, but defended its decision to launch a judicial review to clarify Halletts’ powers under the Inquiries Act 2005. Ministers had initially resisted handing over the full tranche of unredacted documents because they feared they would contain private details, for example about a child’s schooling arrangements. Cabinet Office lawyers argued at the day-long evidence hearing last Friday that Halletts’ claim was so broad that it necessarily had to capture a large amount of material unrelated to Covid. Examples cited included WhatsApp messages held by a No 10 aide, Henry Cook, about the invasion of one country by another and the trial of foreign nationals. But the inquiry’s lead lawyer said the idea that the Cabinet Office could decide which documents were relevant would emasculate this inquiry and future enquiries. Johnson’s lawyer supported the investigation and warned there was a real danger of undermining public confidence in the process if the Cabinet Office were successful. The ruling that means Hallett can turn over irrelevant material appears to allay their immediate concerns about sharing private information with key participants in the investigation, who have the right to see certain evidence, speak at hearings and ask questions of witnesses. But government insiders still fear a precedent has been set which could lead to further demands for messages from incumbent ministers. The judicial review has been criticized as a desperate waste of time and money by Deborah Doyle, spokesperson for the Covid-19 campaign group Bereaved Families for Justice UK. She said: The inquiry must establish the facts if the country is to learn lessons that will save lives in the future. That means he needs to be able to access all the evidence, not just what the Cabinet Office wants him to see. A successful investigation could save thousands of lives in the event of a new pandemic, Doyle added. A government spokesman said the Cabinet Office was cooperating in a spirit of candor and transparency and the inquiry was an important step in learning lessons from the pandemic. They said the judges agreed that the judicial review was valid because it raised issues that have now been clarified, and called the judgment a sensible resolution that would allow Hallett to see the information she deemed relevant while respecting the privacy of individuals. The spokesperson added: We will fully comply with this judgment and will now work with the investigation team on practical arrangements.

