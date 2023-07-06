Politics
Xi Jinping warned Putin against using nuclear weapons
The boundless friendship that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin staged last March in Moscow actually featured a flashing red line. The Chinese president is said to have seriously warned his Russian counterpart against the use of nuclear weapons, even tactical ones. This was confirmed by the Financial Times on Wednesday, based on undisclosed Chinese advisers and senior officials.
The Kremlin denies, however, that Xi Jinping, during one of his rare trips abroad since the pandemic, has marked the ground in this way. It’s fiction, spokesman Dimitri Peskov said.
However, several experts warn that if the Russian military were to find itself cornered by an increasingly large and sophisticated flow of weapons from 29 NATO countries – all but Turkey and Hungary – the temptation to using tactical nukes could become irresistible.
These could be used to halt the hypothetical advance of enemy troops. The most eminent political scientist of the American royalist school, John Mearsheimer, has no doubt that Moscow would resort to these weapons if its domination of Crimea were to be threatened. Russian military doctrine provides for the use of a nuclear weapon in the event that the very survival of the Russian state is in question.
In any case, after his meeting with Xi Jinping – and recently – Putin declared in various forums that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons because it was not necessary. We are incinerating the Leopard tanks and when the F-16s arrive we will also destroy them.
Mearsheimer, supra, considers that the enormous difficulty of the Ukrainian offensive in overcoming Russian entrenchment has at least one positive aspect. Take the world away from the nuclear abyss.
Be that as it may, for months, in countries close to Ukraine, the demand for certain iodine tablets, supposedly capable of inhibiting the worst effects of nuclear radiation on the thyroid gland, has exploded. In Eastern Europe, it is still known how the Chernobyl accident triggered cases of thyroid cancer, especially in children.
The main concern now is another Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which is also the largest in Europe. Control of the six Zaporizhia reactors was wrested from Ukrainian soldiers by the Russians in March last year, and since then the two armies have been playing with fire, using heavy artillery in their immediate vicinity.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “mining” the roof of the facility with the alleged aim of “causing an accident”, supposedly to “stop the Ukrainian advance”.
These accusations have not been corroborated by on-site observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency. They were also rejected by Moscow, which warns of “a false flag attack”. Kiev has not convincingly explained what interest Russia might have in radioactively contaminating its own troops, in the Russian-speaking and partially Russian-speaking areas it already controls or aspires to control if the war drags on.
Without departing from this crazy scenario, we must remember that in case it wants to resort to nuclear blackmail, Russia has hypersonic precision missiles capable of destroying other nuclear power plants located precisely in the most nationalist areas controlled by Kiev.
Either way, Ukraine’s Health Ministry this week issued emergency advice for those living in a close radius of Zaporizhia. Yet Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov – 37 – after weeks of nurturing suspicions of Russian sabotage, now claims – in an interview published in The Times – that the relative risk for Zaporizhia is “beginning to diminish”.
British sources quoted by the Financial Times consider the possibility of a “moderate” nuclear accident, far from the catastrophic proportions of Chernobyl, a typical power plant from another era, with a very different design and safety measures.
The exchange of accusations between the two belligerents is not new, since it has already occurred in the recent case of the bombing or shelling of the Nova Kakhova dam and, even earlier, in the explosion of the gas pipelines German-Russian Nordstream 1 and 2. pipelines. .
China, which brought its trade with Russia to a record level last year, does not want to deteriorate its relations with Europe in any way. Looking away in an invasion scenario is not the same as looking away in a nuclear holocaust scenario. Among the five formal nuclear powers, only China explicitly rejects in its doctrine to be the first to press the button.
In any case, while the limits of the possible are exceeded in the destructive escalation in Ukraine, a red line has already been crossed, with the supply, by the British, of depleted uranium ammunition. This has a greater capacity to puncture tanks but, as we saw after the invasion of Iraq, it also leaves scars for decades, with contamination of the air, soil and water and the multiplication of malformed fetuses.
The UK leaks come just as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a four-day visit to Beijing. New attempt to recalibrate relations between the two leading economic powers, which have seriously deteriorated due to tensions around the island of Taiwan, after the recent visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Bosphorus and NATO
Zelensky will be able to meet Erdogan in Istanbul this Thursday
The new peak of tension in Ukraine coincides with the visit scheduled for Friday by Volodimir Zelenski to Istanbul, to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The objective is to save the Ukrainian grain transit agreement and probably to soften the Turkish president’s resistance to Sweden joining NATO on the eve of the Vilnius summit. Yesterday, in an unprecedented moment, taking advantage of its new anti-terrorism legislation, a Swedish judge sentenced a Kurdish political exile to prison for extorting his compatriots with the so-called revolutionary tax. After serving a four-year sentence, the accused could be deported to Turkey, where he also has pending cases.
