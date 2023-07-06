Indonesia ready to work with PNG in downstream minerals: Widodo





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia is open to cooperation interests from Papua New Guinea (PNG) and will allow it to study its mining industry endorsement process, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said. . After inspecting the maize field of Zone 9 food domain in Keerom district, Papua on Thursday, the president noted that Indonesia and PNG have abundant mineral wealth. “After seeing Indonesia’s nickel stock which provides huge added value up to 30 times, PNG wants to see the process step by step (downstream), and Indonesia is open to that,” said- he said in a YouTube broadcast from the Presidential Secretariat. channel. He further said that he would allow PNG to observe the industrial downstream process in Indonesia, including nickel in Morowali and Weda Bay, copper in Gresik and bauxite in Bintan. PNG was also invited to explore the potential of cooperation for the endorsement process with Indonesian public or private companies, he added. “It’s all there, and we will open it. If they want to cooperate with public companies or private companies or not cooperate at all, that’s fine. We will always be open for them,” he stressed. . He said such cooperation is key to advancing development in the Global South. At the same time, bilateral relations between Indonesia and PNG will be improved, he added. This will materialize into concrete initiatives, such as the development of economic zones on the Indonesia-PNG border that will have exceptional business potential. “If we see, for example, in Skouw (in Papua), the commercial value there has reached 300 million dollars – it is only for Skouw and Wutung (in PNG). If we develop similar economic zones, it will be better . Offered it to us yesterday, and PNG accepted,” he revealed. Earlier, after meeting with Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby during his visit to Papua New Guinea on July 5, 2023, President Widodo said Indonesia and PNG have agreed on the elaboration of a roadmap for development cooperation for the next five years. . In addition to reiterating Indonesia’s commitment to help PNG develop several infrastructures, such as hospitals, fire stations and schools, Widodo also stressed the country’s commitment to advancing cooperation with countries. of the Pacific, including PNG. Related News: Indonesia to train 1,000 MSMEs from Papua New Guinea: Trade Minister

