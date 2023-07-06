Instagram chats set to launch July 6 amid Twitter troubles – The Hollywood Reporter





Who would have thought that a midsummer vacation week would end up being one of the most important for text-based social media platforms?

In a flurry of unexpected strategic decisions, holiday news dumps, and sheer opportunism, the social landscape suddenly seems up for grabs (at least for a certain type of platform), and its future remains unwritten.

Twitter’s surprise decision over the holiday weekend to limit the viewing of tweets caused chaos on the platform, with users unable to refresh their feeds, advertisers unsure if their ads were being seen and links to Twitter breaking completely.

The text-centric social platform has undergone a dramatic transformation since it was acquired by Elon Musk last year. And while it has a new CEO (in former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino), it’s unclear how much of the platform’s strategy is driven by Musk.

After a few days of radio silence over the rate limiting, Twitter and Yaccarino released a short memo explaining the decision, writing that they were limiting Twitter’s functionality “so that we can detect and remove bots and other bad actors that harm the platform”.

“Any notice of these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behavior to evade detection,” the statement added. The company also revealed that Tweetdeck, a popular frontend for Twitter power users, will move behind a Twitter Blue paywall in a few weeks, in an apparent effort to drive more followers.

The mayhem and strategic moves (all of which served to antagonize a significant portion of the platform’s user base) may also have been a “blood in the water” moment for Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta. , which owns Instagram and Facebook.

Meta is set to roll out its own text-focused app on Thursday, July 6 in the form of Threads.

Not much is known about the app other than that it’s text-centric and closely tied to Instagram (users will be able to connect their Instagram followers to Threads). And just as Meta used Instagram to launch rival TikTok Reels (the company said in its latest earnings call that users are spending 24% more time on Instagram thanks to Reels), it will use Threads to link video products, photo and text together, so to speak.

While Zuckerberg and Musk may or may not end up fighting in a literal cage match in the coming months, they are already engaged in a figurative battle, with Meta preying on Twitter’s weakness in its rate limiting system.

And then there’s Truth Social, the conservative Twitter clone controlled by former President Donald Trump.

Although it remains much more niche than Twitter or Instagram or TikTok, it has become a gathering place for Trump conservatives and a platform where Republicans and conservatives go to win the approval of Trump and his framework of family, friends and advisers.

Trump launched his Trump Media and Technology Group more than a year and a half ago, then signed an agreement to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (a SPAC) called Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which would make Trump’s company public. and infuse it with nearly $1.3 billion in cash raised from its public investors and outside private investors.

Trump (who has agreed to post exclusively on Truth Social for now) has also announced plans for a streaming service, although so far there are no indications that such a venture is about to be launched. .

In an eyebrow-raising holiday news dump (an SEC filing just before 5:30 p.m. on July 3), DWAC revealed that it had reached an $18 million settlement with the SEC over allegations that it misled investors.

But perhaps more interesting was what DWAC called an “interpretative divergence” with Trump’s company over the terms of its merger deal. In short: Trump’s company believes that if the merger isn’t complete by September 8, 2023, it can walk out of the deal. DWAC thinks it can extend the deadline to one year.

“Although the Company believes that it has complied with Section 5.2 of the Merger Agreement, TMTG may disagree and attempt to terminate the Merger Agreement,” DWAC warned in the SEC filing.

If Trump’s company terminates the deal, it could pursue an IPO or seek outside private funding. And that would happen in the midst of a presidential election in which Trump is the clear GOP frontrunner, and where there would be additional scrutiny of his Truth Social posts.

This all adds up to a straight week for words, or at least word-driven social platforms, with Twitter stumbling, Threads launching, and Truth Social pivoting (or at least preparing to pivot).

TikTok and its short-form video clones might garner most of the headlines (and incidentally the most screen time), but the corporate drama is most intriguing at the intersection of text, influence, and content. power, with two of the world’s richest men battling over which text platform will win, while a politician who used one of those platforms to gain the presidency tries to repeat the process with a platform of its own making. And this time the financiers will be more opaque.

This is a thread to follow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/instagram-threads-twitter-trouble-truth-social-finances-1235529492/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos