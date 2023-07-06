Politics
President Joko Widodo inaugurates Ewer Airport
AGATS (BeritaTrans.com) – President Joko Widodo accompanied by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated Ewer Airport in Asmat Regency, South Papua on Thursday (6/7/2023).
The presence of this airport is ready to be used to meet the transportation needs especially for the people of Asmat Regency.
President Jokowi said connectivity between regions, between regencies, between provinces and between islands is an important thing that the government continues to improve.
“Connectivity can accelerate the mobility of people and goods and can open up regional isolation, thereby speeding up logistics delivery,” the president said.
He hopes that with the presence of Ewer Airport, which has been developed, he can increase the economic and tourism potential of Asmat Regency.
“We hope that with the completion of Ewer Airport, we hope that the economy of Asmat and South Papua districts in general will improve,” he said.
On the same occasion, the Minister of Transport said that the construction and development of transport infrastructure in Asmat Regency is the government’s commitment to equitable development in all parts of Indonesia, especially Papua. from South.
“Ewer airport is quite adequate and safe for ATR type aircraft, with a runway length of 1,650m and passengers coming and going from Ewer almost every day,” he said. declared.
He said Ewer Airport would be a very strategic hub to serve passenger and cargo flights, to and from major airports such as Timika and Merauke as well as smaller airports in the interior of Papua. .
He appreciated the parties who have worked together to support the successful development and services at Ewer Airport. Among them are the TNI and Polri, the DPR, the provincial government, the regency government and the provincial DPRD, as well as the regency DPRD in the region of the province of South Papua.
The Transport Minister also expressed his gratitude to the relevant ministries and institutions for the synergy in planning the airport development program.
Ewer Airport is a Class III airport occupying an area of 49.83 hectares, in Agats District, Asmat Regency, South Papua Province.
Construction of Ewer Airport through APBN funding sources starts from 2018 to 2022 with a total budget of IDR 287 billion.
Ewer Airport has a 1,650m x 30m runway, which allows it to accommodate ATR 72-600 aircraft.
At the same time, the 488 m² passenger terminal with ethnic design conveys local wisdom and culture, and can accommodate up to 14,000 passengers per year.
Currently, Ewer Airport serves three flight routes including Kamur-Ewer PP, Timika-Ewer PP and Merauke-Ewer PP.
Air transport services at Ewer Airport operate regularly.
Every week there are four Timika-Ewer flights, three Timika-Kamur flights and two Timika-Merauke flights.
Also present at the inauguration were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces Admiral Yudo Margono, Acting Governor of Papua. (My)
