Home Secretary Clare O’Neil calls Donald Trump Jr a ‘big baby’ for canceled tour





Home Secretary Clare O’Neil has called Donald Trump Jra a “big baby”, after former US President Donald Trump’s eldest son canceled a planned speaking tour of Australia.

Key points: Donald Trump Jr canceled an Australian tour on Wednesday, with organizers suggesting visa issues were to blame. Opposition says Ms O’Neil’s statement was ‘childish’ and warned Mr Trump’s father could soon be re-elected president

The younger Trump, who had been booked for a three-day tour due to start in Sydney on Sunday, canceled the trip on Wednesday, with organizers suggesting the reason was visa issues.

“It seems America isn’t the only country making it harder for the Trumps,” said Turning Point Australia, a group that describes itself as a nonprofit in favor of free markets and limited government. , in a Facebook post.

But Ms O’Neil said Mr Trump had in fact obtained a visa, and poor ticket sales appear to have been the reason he canceled his visit.

“Damn, Donald Trump Jr is kind of a bad loser,” Ms O’Neils said in a series of Twitter posts that were later deleted.

“His dad lost an election fair but says it was robbed. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for poor ticket sales and canceled tour.

“Donald Trump Jr got a visa to come to Australia. It wasn’t cancelled. He’s just a big baby, not very popular.”

Why the Twitter posts were deleted was unclear and Ms O’Neil’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the ABC.

Opposition Home Affairs spokesman James Paterson later posted a screenshot of the tweets, which he called “childish” and “woke”.

“Like it or not, Trump could be re-elected president in less than 18 months. If that happens, I hope, for the sake of the AUKUS deal, that cabinet ministers responsible for national security can refrain from juvenile tweets like these”. he tweeted earlier.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that Mr Trump has not been barred from entering Australia.

“Donald Trump Jr’s visa was processed as normal. Like everyone else, he had every right to come here. Postponing his trip is a deal for him,” he told reporters.

Young Trump has long been a strong supporter of his father, who is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Reuters/ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-06/donald-trump-junior-australian-speaking-tour-cancels-clare-oneil/102572836 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos