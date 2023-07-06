Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan accused of attacking army headquarters





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named in six cases relating to the attack on the Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, local media reported. Three of these cases were registered under the strict anti-terrorism law. The attack on GHQ took place on May 9. Khan now faces 150 cases.

That day, supporters of Imran Khan, who is the leader of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, reportedly came through the gates of the Pakistani army headquarters. The Pakistani army has called May 9 a “black day”.

Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) are investigating all cases, including attacks on military installations and arson at a metro station, sources quoted by Geo News in Pakistan said.

Watch | Imran Khan faces legal challenges as court cases progress in Pakistan

Geo News quoted sources to say three of those cases were registered against Khan on May 9 while three others were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Violence after Khan’s arrest

Imran Khan’s supporters staged nationwide protests that turned violent in many cities after his arrest in May. He was arrested at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad in a corruption case.

Khan’s supporters also reportedly attacked and damaged the corps commander’s house in Lahore, originally known as Jinnah House. It was once the residence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

During the violence that erupted in the country, more than 20 civilian and military installations were attacked. The violence left more than 10 people dead. Imran Khan was in police custody when the violence occurred.

The cricketer-turned-politician had not been named in any of the 28 cases in Rawalpindi.

The decision to include his name came to light through statements from the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, Geo News reported citing sources.

The cases relating to the attack on GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

(With agency contributions)

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-charged-over-attack-on-army-hq-612735 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos