‘Staying at PM’s residence without a wife is a mistake’: Lalu Prasad Yadav mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Amid the opposition front uniting against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the next Prime Minister “should not be without a wife”. Addressing journalists, such as YEARS quoted, Lalu Prasad Yadav said: Anyone who becomes prime minister should not be without a wife. Staying at the PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be removed…” Prior to this, Lalu Prasad advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married as he is seen as one of the likely candidates for prime minister in the face of opposition. READ ALSO : Next opposition meeting before monsoon session of parliament, Maharashtra crisis won’t affect: Congress Among other things, when asked about the number of seats the opposition alliance would get, Lalu Prasad replied: “At least 300 seats”. Commenting on Prime Minister Modi’s statement that no corrupt person will be spared, Lalu Prasad said that Narendra Modi is the organizer of corrupt politicians, citing the example of Maharashtra politics where the NCP was split into two sections on July 2 – Sharad Pawar front and Ajit Pawar front. Earlier on June 23, 17 parties and their representatives gathered in Patna to show opposition unity. Congress Secretary General KC Venugopal said on July 3 that the date for the next opposition meeting will be announced soon, adding that the meeting will definitely take place before the start of the monsoon session of parliament. With contributions from the agency. Catch all the political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news. More less Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/staying-at-pm-residence-without-a-wife-is-wrong-lalu-prasad-yadav-takes-jibe-at-pm-narendra-modi-11688634552513.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos