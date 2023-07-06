How This Dark Horse Republican Presidential Candidate Says He Can Beat Donald Trump In The 2024 Race





MANCHESTER, NH North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgums is hardly known outside of his home state.

And a month into his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Burgum is near the bottom of the pack, scoring less than one percent in Fox News’ latest national poll in the GOP primary battle. .

But the former software company CEO turned two-term governor of his home state seems far from concerned about where he stands in the polls with about six months until the start of caucuses and primaries.

“We don’t need to be ahead today. We need to be ahead when the game starts next February,” Burgum pointed out in a Fox Digital interview when highlighting the start of the GOP presidential nomination calendar. .

Doug Burgum, 2024 presidential candidate and governor of North Dakota, waves to supporters at the Amherst July 4th celebration in New Hampshire on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Doug Burgum Presidential Campaign 2024)

Burgum is focusing his campaign efforts in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that for half a century have outpaced the Republican calendar. And Burgum, who is one of the wealthiest candidates in the field of more than a dozen GOP White House hopefuls thanks to his huge success in the private sector, has already shelled out more than $4 million. of its own money to run ads in the first two voting states.

“We were very excited about where we are,” Burgum said while interviewed in Manchester, NH “The reception in Iowa and New Hampshire has been great. the pitch. We were on TV and radio. We can because we have a great story to tell.”

Asked how much of his own money he had invested in the climb to the GOP nomination, Burgum did not give a dollar amount. But referring to his business career, he said: “I’ve never asked anyone to invest in what I do unless I’m willing to put some skin in the game myself. . And the same about it.”

“I will put money into this campaign to get it started,” he noted before adding that “you can’t win races if you just try to win races yourself. You can’t get anything done. It takes a whole team. Funded campaign, but it’s going to come from the people who care about America.”

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, sits for a radio interview July 5, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Fox Digital – Paul Steinhauser)

Burgum is used to challenges. He turned his old small business, Great Plains Software, into a billion-dollar software company. His North Dakota-based company and employees were eventually acquired by Microsoft, and Burgum remained on board as senior vice president.

In 2016, the candidate then for the first time and by far convincingly outplayed a favored candidate from the GOP establishment to secure the Republican nomination in North Dakota before winning a landslide victory in the gubernatorial general election in the United States. ‘state solidly red. Burgum was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2020 for a second term as governor.

The upcoming Republican presidential primary debates that begin with a showdown hosted by Fox News on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wis., could help Burgum alter his campaign trajectory.

The governors said the hell was “absolutely” meeting the high contributor and polling thresholds required by the Republican National Committee. “Well, have the 40,000 donors. Well, hit that threshold. And have the polls well. It’s a no-brainer. Well, be there.”

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a campaign rally on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Burgum and the rest of the field remain far behind former President Donald Trump, who is the GOP leader as he makes his third straight run for the White House. While some rivals regularly target Trump, Burgum avoids opportunities to blast the former president.

“I think the Americas talks too much about the past and not enough about the future,” Burgum said, in an indirect affront to Trump’s many grievances he amplifies on the campaign trail and his repeated rehashes of his election defeat by Trump. 2020 against President Biden.

“If we keep talking about the past, that’s what Democrats want because they love it when Republicans talk about the past and about each other,” Burgum pointed out. “You know who else likes him? China likes him. Russia likes him. Our adversaries around the world love it when we do all this infighting. We have to come together as a nation and solve the problems. That’s what I do well when I’m president.”

The governor then quickly turned to blasting what he called a failure of President Bidens’ policies.

Burgum is focusing his presidential campaign on three issues: the economy, energy and national security. And you don’t hear him talk too often about the culture wars and anti-revival crusades, which are at the center of the presidential campaigns of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur and political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Every campaign, every candidate, can talk about what they want to talk about. We were talking about the things that we know affect Americans the most and affect all Americans. That’s what we were talking about. And we were also talking about the things that presidents were supposed to do,” Burgum pointed out.

He pointed out that “there is a limited set of things the federal government is supposed to do. There is nothing in the Constitution that says the president, as a celebrity, is supposed to weigh in on every local issue that could be solved by the library board, could be solved by the city council, could be solved by a township council, or it could be solved by the parents. We don’t need the government to be involved in all the aspects of our lives.”

Burgum went on to point out that “there are things we need to do, including national security which includes border security. These are things the feds are supposed to do. Biden administrations are literally not doing the job. for which they were elected”.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

