TCA Raghavan: Pakistan’s state structures are not collapsing; it’s in political chaos but it didn’t affect us





TCA Raghavan, India’s former High Commissioner to Pakistan, and the author of People Next Door, an acclaimed book on Pakistan, spoke to the Indian Express at an event explained.Live: On The cult of Imran Khan, the role of the Pakistani army and strategic implications for India. The session was moderated by Strategic Affairs Editor Nirupama Subramanian.

On the Pakistan Army’s political engineering against Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan

There is a change from the past, but former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif also had very strong followings at different times, but were removed from office. While Imran Khan’s popularity seems to have a different quality of asserting greater civilian control over political affairs, it’s worth remembering that this is really an older storyline.

What is different is that unlike in the past, when political figures chose to compromise, they either went into exile or agreed to lay low or simply followed what the military wanted to do. Khan was provocative. Whether that is good or bad for Pakistan is another question. He certainly slipped under their skin (the military) and they slipped under his.

But this is the surprising characteristic of Pakistan. Every major political figure who has been trained by the Pakistani military has at some point turned against it and wanted to act independently. This is as strong evidence as we can show that the civil-military tension or the civil-military dynamic is the real dynamic. There’s a political constituency that’s constantly looking to expand its space and it hits that collision course almost once a decade.

On Khan’s future

Khan had a personal charisma, being an iconic cricketer and leader of social work, which blossomed from 2010-11. But this flowering was linked to the military effort to stimulate it. So they brought together different components of the party he led and surrounded him with people who had always been close to the military. Many of those now leaving Khan are those who never saw themselves facing off against the army as part of the menu when they joined his party. Army struggles to deal with his personal popularity and the kind of iconic status he’s built as someone trying to create a new kind of politics.

Whether that is so or not is another matter, but most of his supporters see him as representing something new, a new political force and that element, even though it will go underground due to military pressure, will remain. . This will truly hold the key to Khans future.

But then he also drastically changes his position. Perhaps by the time he joined the military establishment there was an element of wishful thinking on his part, or he had started to believe his own propaganda. But now, at least in the short and medium term, its future looks much more difficult.

If Khan will be disqualified

Some people in the military establishment feel they have weighed the scales too much in Khan’s favor and that the rules of the game need to be leveled again. This can be done in many ways, through his disqualification or some sort of reconciliation in the future where those who were disqualified earlier like Nawaz Sharif and others are also allowed to return to politics.

That’s the general direction, because many in the military feel they can’t empower a party or a politician to the point that they then become a problem, so there always have to be countervailing political forces. This is how they can better manage the system by playing against each other. Imran’s democratic credentials are superficial, but he has expanded the political space. Now it’s a fight between different forces trying to maximize their position.

On the weakening of the role of the Pakistani army

Former Army General Qamar Bajwa, during his tenure, was built as a far-sighted soldier and military statesman, but by the time he left virtually everyone had turned against him, and he was seen as a figure who had tried to essentially serve his own interests. It is more difficult to say whether this damage to the image of the army means that there will be a structural setback, in terms of the role that the army plays in Pakistani politics. I don’t think we’ll see a quick withdrawal from the role he played in the short term. But there will be a long-term impact.

On a fight between the ruling elite and a divided justice system

Like the political class and the army, justice has also dramatically shown all the divisions within it. These reflect, to a large extent, the greater polarization in Pakistan itself. There are two supreme courts in Pakistan, one headed by the Chief Justice, who is Imran Khan-inclined, and the other headed by the future Chief Justice, who is party-leaning Nawaz Sharifs.

Justice (Qazi Faez) Isa, who is the second most senior judge after the Chief Justice, will become the next Chief Justice. Army realizes they have to choose from a menu of bad options and he’s definitely preferable to some other judges. But while the current Chief Justice is in place, there will be a lot of backlash and different kinds of conflicting judgments.

The Supreme Court is split in two, as are most High Courts. This means that the judiciary has become an integral player in Pakistani politics over the past decade and a half since the first decade of this century when Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry was sacked. The bars have also become a political force and they reflect, to some extent, the polarization of Pakistani politics between different parties. They act as an independent force demanding their own space and are very sensitive to any violation of their rights.

Questions from the audience

On Pakistan’s implosion and relations with India

There is no evidence that Pakistani state structures are collapsing or have ceased to function or that people are deserting their positions in the government apparatus. There is a very intense political conflict which prevents any form of deliberate political attention on the economy and other issues facing Pakistan.

This is something Pakistanis have to sort out themselves. I think outside intervention will bring Pakistan together, so if you think this is a moment that presents a tactical opportunity for India, that would be wrong. The Pakistani military has a credible unified command structure, so it’s not like we suddenly have a better opportunity than in the past. So far, the domestic crisis has had no impact on India. It didn’t have much impact on the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire and it seems to be holding.

There is a minimal relationship, we have no exchanges, there is not even a high commission in place and you have very little political or other contacts.

We have to be realistic about our own limits. Even if India tries to help them, no one is starting from scratch. We can’t just assume it will be taken at face value. Dramatic moves or dramatic changes will not lead to improved relationships. It will take a long time and you have no other instrument to go down this path, except patient and difficult diplomacy.

On the resumption of commercial relations

Given its economic crisis, Pakistan would be well advised to think about opening up trade with India and, in fact, General Bajwa has attempted this. But given the extent of political polarization, it’s a very difficult thing to do right now. No one there wants to make a major decision like this on India and be accused by their political opponents of treason.

