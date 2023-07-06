KCR to skip PM Modi’s Telangana event on Saturday





This is not the first time that KCR will skip PM Modi events. Warrangal, Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule again on July 8 in Warangal, where Prime Minister Modi will lay the groundwork for several worth development projects. of Rs 6,100 crore including for highways and railway carriage manufacturing unit. On July 8, PM Modi lays the groundwork for several development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal including highways and a railway carriage manufacturing unit. CM KCR has been officially invited to Prime Minister Modi’s program, but Telangana CM will skip Prime Minister’s events again. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were asking the Center to allocate a coach factory in Telangana, but Prime Minister Modi is to lay the foundation stone for a coach manufacturing unit which BRS leaders have already expressed their concern. This is not the first time that KCR will skip PM Modi events. Last seen on April 8, when KCR did not receive Prime Minister Modi at the airport, former Legislative Council member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Telangana five times in 14 months but the state’s Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive him once. Speaking to ANI, Mr Rao said: “In the past 14 months, the PM has visited the state five times and not once has the CM received the PM as per protocol. .” “The CM of Telangana does not behave according to status and stature and does not follow state protocol. CMs like Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala and MP Stalin of Tamil Nadu are also politically and ideologically opposed. But they have both are humbled to receive Prime Minister Modi, as per protocol, despite being politically opposed to the BJP,” Rao added. He said the people of Telangana would teach KCR a lesson. “Before, Rajiv Gandhi and NTR had bitter political differences, but NT Rama Rao came to receive Rajiv Gandhi. This is the political culture that a democracy requires. Today, the behavior of CM is deplorable and condemnable and the people Telangana is insulted by CM KCR People of Telangana will teach him a lesson,” he said. Earlier this year in April, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program where he inaugurated several poll-related development projects for the state. Chief Minister KCR was invited as per protocol. KCR also failed to receive PM Modi at Begumpet airport upon arrival. KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is at odds with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads in Telangana. The State Assembly election is scheduled for this year. KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand its party to other states as part of its national ambitions. Last year, KCR renamed its party – Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) – to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step to becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was also seen striving to unite opposition parties for a united fight against the BJP in next year’s general election. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

