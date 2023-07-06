Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret documents case | Donald Trump News





Former White House valet Walt Nauta is accused of moving boxes containing classified documents wanted by the US government.

An aide to Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he helped the former US president hide secret government documents.

Walt Nauta was formally presented with the charges against him in US federal court in Miami on Thursday.

The impeachment, which lasted minutes, came weeks after Nauta’s first appearance in federal court alongside Trump. His arraignment had been postponed to allow him to acquire a lawyer capable of practicing in Florida.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, also faces federal charges in the case after authorities alleged he deliberately took and retained classified government files after leaving the White House in early 2021. .

Trump is the first former president to be sued at the federal level.

An indictment released last month also accused Trump of keeping the classified files in unsecured locations, including a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and showing the documents to people. not allowed in private meetings.

The former president also pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing, calling the case a political witch hunt.

Nauta, a former White House valet and current aide to Trump, faces six charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, misrepresentation, and withholding and concealing documents related to the case.

Prosecutors alleged that Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump’s lawyers who were looking for classified documents wanted by the US Department of Justice.

Trump defended Nauta in June, accusing prosecutors of pushing to destroy the lives of his aides in hopes he would speak ill of the former president. He is strong, brave and a great patriot, Trump wrote of Nauta in a social media post last month.

Last year, the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and found more than 100 classified documents. This week, a US judge ordered the release of more information from an affidavit justifying the search.

The affidavit says security footage from Mar-a-Lago showing dozens of boxes moved ahead of a visit by investigators on June 3, 2022, provided probable cause for the search in August this year.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set August 14 as the initial trial date in the Trump case. But prosecutors have asked that the trial be postponed until December.

Arguments about what evidence can be admitted at trial usually take months to settle. The need to have a system in place to deal with classified documents at the heart of the case that cannot be seen by jurors and attorneys further complicates Trump’s prosecution.

Cannon has scheduled a hearing for July 14 on how classified information in the case will be handled.

In addition to the federal case, Trump faces state-level charges in New York relating to a silent payment made to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Despite his legal troubles, Trump continues to enjoy a comfortable lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, according to opinion polls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/6/trump-aide-pleads-not-guilty-in-secret-documents-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos