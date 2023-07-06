China: Chinese tear must dare to fight, says Xi Jinping





spine : Chinese tear must dare to fight, says Xi Jinping The Chinese president spoke during an inspection of units operating in an area near Taiwan. In particular, he called for deepening China’s war planning.

AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday the Chinese military must dare to fight as he inspected units operating in an area near Taiwan, Chinese TV reported. Xi Jinping’s visit comes at an important moment in diplomacy with the United States being Taiwan’s main security backer as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is currently in Beijing to try to stabilize relations between Beijing and Washington and improve bilateral trade relations. Prepare for war and fight During his inspection of the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Region Command in Nanjing, Xi told officials he met that they should be daring to fight, know how to fight well, and be resolute in upholding national sovereignty and security. according to state television CCTV. It is necessary to deepen our war and combat planning (…), to focus on real combat training, and to accelerate the improvement of our ability to win, he further said. The army must also raise the capacity of the leaders of the party committee to prepare for war and to fight, he again launched, always quoted by CCTV. Tensions with Taiwan China considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces, which it has not yet managed to reunite with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. It says it is determined to regain control of it one day, by force if necessary. The question of Taiwan is the most sensitive of the disputes between Beijing and Washington. China thus launched during the past year large-scale military exercises around the island after official meetings between senior American and Taiwanese officials. In April, Chinese forces staged a mock blockade of Taiwan just after the Taiwanese leader met in the United States with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. ( AFP )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lematin.ch/story/larmee-chinoise-doit-oser-se-battre-dit-xi-jinping-799899587402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

