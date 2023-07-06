Jokowi hopes Australian investors will directly engage in RI priority sectors





Sydney: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the commitment of business actors to increase business with Indonesia can be directed to a number of priority sectors such as downstream industry, green economy, health and education. The hope is to have a positive impact on economic growth. “Indonesia is the best partner for investing in the Southeast Asian region, with natural resource wealth, demographic bonuses, a large market, sustained economic and political stability,” the president said, while providing guidance to Australian investors, quoting his written statement, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto accompanied President Joko Widodo on a series of Annual Leaders Meeting (ALM) activities with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney.







During the meeting with economic players led by the President, the Australian investors present presented the projects underway in Indonesia, including projects carbon capture and storagehospital construction projects, cooperation in the important mining sector, to new and renewable energy projects. “The use of all investment projects can be optimized by both countries, such as the use of technology to export new and renewable energy (EBT) electricity on a large scale from Australia, which must be connected to eastern Indonesia,” Airlangga said. . During the bilateral meeting between President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Albanese, various substances to strengthen economic cooperation were the focus of discussion. The two leaders agreed to continue their collaboration on strengthening economic and development partnerships, energy transition, emissions reduction, electric car production ecosystem and export financing. Next, to optimize cooperation in the development of Prospera and Catalyst, investment in minerals and mineral processing, development of the capital of the archipelago (IKN), scholarships, partnerships in the health, increasing competitiveness in important industries and scaling up in other sectors both bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally. Albanese expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s leadership at last year’s G20 and his support for Indonesia’s chairmanship of ASEAN. “Indonesia’s leadership at the G20 last year was exemplary. This year, Indonesia is once again playing an important role as ASEAN Chair. As before, Australia supports the priority of Indonesia as president,” Albanese concluded. Don’t forget to follow update and other news follow Google Medcom.id news account (ABD)

