Imran cleared for a day of non-appearance in state gifts case





ISLAMABAD: A court hearing in Islamabad on Thursday accepted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request for personal exemption from the hearing in the Toshakhana case, ordering him to appear in court on Friday.

The exemption was granted to the former prime minister after his lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan, advised District and Extra Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar that Khan was due to appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The lawyer asked the court to set a hearing date after July 10.

Although the request for an extended exemption was made, the court granted Khan a one-day exemption but instructed his lawyer to ensure the former prime minister’s attendance in court the following day.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has returned to the Magistrate’s Court a petition by Khan asking that the case against him be declared inadmissible.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the trial court to listen to the PTI Chief Counsel’s arguments and reconsider whether the case was admissible or not.

During the hearing, Ali Khan, Khan’s lawyer, said he was surprised the case was scheduled for today as it was originally set for July 8. He said they were unaware of the change in the hearing date.

The judge cited earlier remarks by Khan’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, saying Khawaja Haris Ahmad should also appear. However, Ali Khan clarified that he was representing Haris in court that day.

The judge was concerned about the lack of coordination between the two lawyers. While acknowledging that he could also grant waivers for appearances on July 7 and 8, he stressed the need to reach a decision in the case by July 10 and asked the lawyers to present their arguments.

During the proceedings, Amjad Parvez, the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), pointed out that Khan had already been granted a 45-day reprieve by the IHC. He noted that they were now back to where they started after seven months.

Following the closing arguments, the judge adjourned the hearing and ordered both Imran Khan and his lawyer, Ahmad, to appear in court tomorrow.

The case centers on a government department known as the Toshakhana which in Mughal times referred to the treasures kept by the princely rulers of the subcontinents to store and display the gifts bestowed upon them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are permitted to retain those below a certain value.

The most expensive items must go to Toshakhana under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, but in some cases the recipient can buy them back at around 50% of their value, a discount which Khan increased by 20% during his tenure.

The ruling coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have claimed for months that Khan and his wife, Bushra Maneka, received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewelry, designer handbags and perfumes.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Dilawar, who had dismissed objections to the admissibility of the cases.

Subsequently, he approached the IHC, which had temporarily suspended criminal proceedings in the case until June 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/07/06/imran-allowed-to-skip-appearance-for-a-day-in-state-gifts-case/

