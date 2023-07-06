DeSantis doubles down amid criticism over Trump-LGBTQ video





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) dubbed the video his campaign shared last week that attacked former President Trump for his past remarks in support of the LGBTQ community.

“I think, you know, identifying Donald Trump as being really a pioneer in bringing gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s is completely fair because he’s now campaigning to say the opposite, that he doesn’t think you should have men competing in women’s disciplines like track and field,” DeSantis said on the show. Tomi Lahren is Fearless” from OutKick on Wednesday.

DeSantis’ campaign retweeted a video last week that featured a clip from the 2016 Republican National Convention in which Trump pledged to do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.” It also highlights Trump’s 2016 campaign opposition to legislation banning transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

The video then pivots to DeSantis, touting headlines describing his policies on transgender people as “extreme”, “draconian”, “totalitarianism in disguise” and “unwarranted and un-American”.

The video was criticized within the GOP, including by some LGBTO Republicans who told The Hill they would no longer support DeSantis after the video was released. DeSantis responded to the criticism, saying he’s always been clear about his stance on issues including transgender athletes in sports.

“And so we’ve been very clear on that, that we believe in protecting the rights of our daughters and the rights of women athletes to be able to compete with fairness and integrity,” he said. “And at the end of the day when you talk about some of the gender ideologies that are running wild in this country, in the state of Florida, we fight against that.”

During his 2024 campaign, Trump chose to use more extreme rhetoric on LGBTQ issues, promising to “ban men from participating in women’s sports” and calling surgery gender-affirming for transgender youth. of “child sexual mutilation”.

When reached for comment on DeSantis’ remarks, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung replied, “A desperate DeSanctus campaign, with a struggling candidate, in his final throes of relevance.”

