Imran Khan suffers a blow as his base in Gilgit Baltistan is attacked





Concern reigns in the mountains as the chief minister of the occupied Gilgit Baltistan assembly, who belonged to former Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been sacked.

The assembly building was sealed, ruling out the possibility of appointing a successor to Khalid Khursheed Khan, the CM, who belonged to the PTI.

Imran Khan went ballistic after the release of Khursheed, who he said was an outstanding chief minister. The ex-Prime Minister described the withdrawal of the CMs as a plot to eliminate the PTI from the region.

Khalid Khursheed, the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, received a glowing tribute and endorsement from Imran Khan calling him the best man for the job not only in G&B but in any province of Pakistan. he is chosen to lead. His service is full of truth and honesty and the pic.twitter.com/gqUINXCRqU

PTI Canada Official (@PTIOfficialCA) July 5, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gilgit Baltistan Supreme Court of Appeal disqualified Khalid Khursheed as the region’s chief minister for allegedly obtaining a bogus degree from the University of London.

As pressure mounts from the establishment led by Army Chief of Staff General Asif Munir following the May 9 attacks on army and air force, Khan shows more and more signs of desperation, fear and defiance.

On Wednesday night, he called for a national uprising, warning people they have no future unless they rise up against state repression and surrender out of fear.

Alluding to blackmail, Khan said he was ready to stand trial in the military court where he would reveal a lot. He also pointed out that it is better to die than to live a life of slavery.

Khan’s rebellious enthusiasm was taken to the next level during his speech when he said there had been a series of attempts to kill him.

He pointed out that assassination attempts in Wazirabad during his long march and court complex are well known. But there were other assassination attempts, including an attempted helicopter crash in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mountains, using contaminated fuel, among other things.

Khan’s insulting outburst has a context. On Wednesday, police accused the ex-prime minister of being involved in the attack on the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, military installations and burning down metro stations, Geo News reported. All of these attacks took place on 9 May.

New International, citing its sources, said Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) were carrying out investigations, after registering six cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) in Punjab have been ordered by the Provincial Police Chief to appoint PTI Chief Imran Khan in all cases filed across the province following the May 9 attacks on military installations, adding Article 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Code pic.twitter.com/TTx5BDYDNc

Dawn.com (@dawn_com) July 6, 2023

This matters because it’s been difficult to nail Khan in other cases so far.

So far, Khan is being questioned on two issues. First, there is the Toshkhana case where he is accused of buying gifts he received as prime minister at ridiculous prices. Khan told his interrogators that he had no role in determining those prices. Instead, its military secretary, was involved in this exercise and is therefore responsible for answering questions raised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Second, Khan was accused of authorizing the transfer of funds from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Supreme Court’s account. It was to pay fines imposed by the Supreme Court against a property tycoon in a land encroachment case in Karachi. The ex-PM, arguing that no wrongdoing was involved, said the NCA and the tycoon had agreed to a settlement by paying £190million to UK authorities, reports The News International. It was these funds that were transferred to the Supreme Court account as a sanction.

With the military determined to bring Khan to justice, authoritative sources told India Narrative that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the military establishment want Khan to be tried by a military tribunal no matter what, and they are in consultation with an experienced lawyer. But there is another view that trying Khan in civilian court may be a prudent option, as the establishment has nearly completed its work on Supreme Court justices to ensure they do not undermine the affair.

Also read: Pakistani military identifies May 9 kingpins, prepares for speedy trials in military courts

