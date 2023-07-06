Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times





When will Sweden join NATO? In less than a week NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius, Lithuania. But Sweden’s prime minister will continue to not be among them, given Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s persistent opposition to Sweden’s membership. Erdogan blocked the offer, saying Sweden hosted Kurdish exiles and refugees affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Turkey considers a terrorist group. All other countries voted to include Sweden except Hungary, whose foreign minister said his country would sign once Turkey did. The issue is crucial for NATO, which is reluctant to show signs of internal division at the alliance’s annual summit, especially as the war in Ukraine continues. Sweden broke decades of neutrality after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year by seeking to join the alliance. US-Swedish relations: During a meeting at the White House, President Biden told Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that he looked forward to the country’s acceptance. The US leader said he supports the sale of much-desired fighter jets to Turkey, but it’s unclear what else might convince Erdogan to move.

End of the Israeli incursion in the West Bank Israel’s 48-hour military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin ended early yesterday morning, officials said. The operation was one of the largest in many years against armed militant groups, but few on either side harbored any illusions, saying the groups that had lost weapons and people to the incursion would rebuild and the troops would be back. Three decades after the Oslo peace process, the prospects for peaceful coexistence or a Palestinian state seem increasingly remote. The underlying sources of Palestinian anger remain, including the occupation of the West Bank dating back to the 1967 Middle East war, the continued encroachment of Jewish settlements and the lack of economic opportunity. Ultra-nationalist members of the Israeli government reject any discussion or political progress with Palestinian leaders, who are weak, divided and unwilling or unable to control the growing hotbeds of militancy.

The last: Israeli analysts said the army had achieved tactical success in Jenin. But the episode lacked deeper strategy and could spur even more violence and revenge attacks, others said. Related: Young Palestinians fighting against Israel record farewell messages to loved ones on their phones.

Tension rises around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of plotting to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which has become one of the main flashpoints of the war. The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has called for better access for inspections, even as analysts said the immediate risk of serious damage to the facility appeared low.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing the country’s intelligence services, said Russian troops who seized the plant last year placed explosive-like objects on the roof of several generators. A Kremlin spokesman said Ukraine had planned to sabotage the plant and Russia had taken steps to counter the threat. Separately, the Ukrainian military has launched a night strike on the Russian-occupied town of Makiivka, demonstrating the ability to attack targets deep behind Russian lines, even as Ukrainian troops fight grueling trench warfare. to recover land. On the ground: Ukrainian authorities conducted drills last week to test their emergency response, although some residents of the town of Nikopol, a few miles from the plant, said they had no intention of leaving , in part because they had nowhere to go. THE LAST NEWS Around the world

Bei Zhenyings’ husband was brilliant, eccentric and intensely private. But it was only after Shanghai police took him away that they came to suspect he might be an anonymous dissident blogger who had risen to prominence escaping state surveillance for decades. years.

SPORTS NEWS FROM ATHLETIC Loved, liked or admired? Novak Djokovic won more Grand Slam titles than any other man, but why don’t people appreciate him like they do Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal? How Football Managers Get Jobs: The way appointments are made has changed over the years. Data, presentations and detailed CV play a key role. Alessia Russo on joining Arsenal: The England striker talks about leave Manchester United. From the Times: Paris St.-Germain football team says Kylian Mbappé must sign a new contract this summer or leave. ARTS AND IDEAS The Best Movies of 2023 (So Far) Our reviewers picked out six movies to watch this summer. Read the full list here. City of Asteroids: Wes Andersons follows the staging of a play about the events of a small desert town in the 1950s. The film is about longing and death, the little cosmic mysteries and unknowns, and the stories we make of everything called life, writes Manohla Dargis. Sanctuary: A wealthy heir and longtime employee vie for control of their unusual relationship in this twisty duo directed by Zachary Wigon. Jeannette Catsouliss takes: Sexual but not sexy, Sanctuary is incredibly dynamic and decidedly theatrical.

Full time: In the film by ric Gravels, a single mother who is the head maid of a five-star hotel in Paris must manage the overwhelming demands of her routine. It moves with the breathless tension of a Safdie Brothers joint, writes Beatrice Loayza. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

