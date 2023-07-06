Prime Minister Modi calls the Dalai Lama on his birthday, the Tibetan government in exile has a Taiwan MP as a special guest at the ceremony





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the 14th Dalai Lama to greet him on his 88th birthday and then tweeted praying for his long life, tacitly sending a message to China, which had opposed to any engagement between world leaders and the Tibetan leader living in exile in India. What might also irritate Beijing is that the Tibetan Government in Exile (TGiE) also had a parliamentarian from Taiwan as a special guest at the ceremony it held at its headquarters in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birthday of the Dalai Lama. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the ceremony, which was led by Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong (Chairman) of TGiE. Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed his sincere greetings on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life, Prime Minister posted on Twitter THURSDAY. Read |India revives Buddhist heritage, alongside Tibet, against China It was the third year that the Prime Minister has made public his appeal to the global icon of resistance against Chinese rule over Tibet on the latter’s birthday. New Delhi had started the practice in 2021, after its relations with Beijing hit a new low following the military clash between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Delhi. Ladakh. The presence of Hung Sun Han, a member of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, at the ceremony organized by the TGiE formerly known as Central Tibetan (CTA) in Dharamshala is also likely to irritate Beijing. The TGiE decision, apparently with the tacit consent of New Delhi, came amid Chinese belligerence and military flexing around Taiwan, which has heightened tensions between the communist country and the United States. The Dalai Lama lives in exile in India after his escape from Tibet in 1959, which had been occupied by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 1950-51. The monk, a strong advocate of non-violence and freedom, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. He advocated for true autonomy, not independence from government rule Chinese for Tibet. Beijing, however, still calls him a separatist and accuses him of leading a campaign to divide China. Beijing had opposed Modis’ appeal to the Dalai Lama on the anniversary of Tibetan Buddhist monks last year. China would firmly oppose any form of contact between foreign officials and the Dalai Lama, a spokesperson for the Communist government’s Foreign Ministry said on July 7, 2022. Read | ‘Stop feeding the dragon if it bites back’: Tibetan leader in exile on China-India trade The Dalai Lama’s meeting with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in August 2010 or his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan at the invitation of then President Pranab Mukherjee in December 2016 had also triggered strong protests from the China. Beijing had also protested New Delhi’s decisions in 2009 and 2017 to allow him to visit Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing claims almost 90,000 km2 of territory in India’s Arunachal Pradesh as part of its own. Modi, however, had no public contact or engagement with the Dalai Lama for six years after taking office as India’s prime minister, ostensibly to avoid hurting China’s sensibilities.

