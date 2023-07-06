COMMUNITY LIFETIME LEARNING PROSPERITY – SoraSirulo.Com





ITA APULINE TARIGAN | BALI | President Joko Widodo has closed the Inclusive Lifelong Learning Lecture Series (ILLC) or Inclusive Lifelong Learning Conference in Bali. President Joko Widodo stressed that lifelong learning (lifelong learning) is not just a story. But if the concrete program of the government. “Lifelong learning Reality is no longer just a story or an aspiration. Lifelong learning is important because it can lead to people’s well-being,” said Jokowi – the nickname of Joko Widodo during his closing speech via video conference yesterday [Rabu 5/7]. Jokowi said that in less than 10 years, Indonesia will enjoy a demographic bonus, where the composition of the working-age population, which is very large, will have an impact on helping the country’s economy. This opportunity, he said, must be taken advantage of by improving the quality of manpower as it only happens once in the civilization of each country. “To meet this challenge, we have launched a pre-employment training program that takes advantage of technological advantages. The solution to accelerated skills improvement is lifelong learning, because everyone can participate without any restrictions,” he said. The pre-employment card program, born in 2020, leverages technological advantages to accelerate the upskilling of the workforce across Indonesia. Pre-employment has been proven to have an impact on increasing employment by 12% and changing study habits through technology by 90%. “The management of this demographic bonus cannot be done alone and requires cooperation, partnership and collaboration with various parties and also the community to create acceleration, even leaps in the improvement of the quality of human resources”, has Jokowi said. In this ILLC, the participating countries agree that lifelong learning is the key to improving the well-being of society and the economy of the country. In total, about 340 participants were present, representatives from 39 countries. “We agree that learning knows no time or age and can happen anywhere and anytime. We need to be able to convince young people, especially Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, to become lifelong learnersbecome a lifelong learner so that their quality of life improves and becomes a driving force,” Jokowi concluded. Indonesia, through the pre-employment card program with UNESCO, organized the ILLC to engage with delegates, scholars and organizations to bring a variety of case studies and lessons learned. The diverse contexts of experiences that were shared proved useful in producing the Bali Manifesto as a guide for implementing lifelong learning. Holding the ILLC is an international recognition of the innovation of the pre-employment card program as a successful large-scale lifelong learning program that at the same time demonstrates Indonesia’s leadership in terms of innovation of the lifelong learning ecosystem. This success is relevant to Indonesia’s role in the international arena through ASEAN 2023 Chairmanship and G20 membership.

